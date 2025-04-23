Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in April 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in April 2025.

Article Summary Discover April 2025's top Pokémon TCG cards from Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade.

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare leads but drops $26 in value this month.

Perrin and Carmine Trainers remain stable, while Eevee sees an $18 decrease.

Track Pokémon TCG trends with drops in most cards and future set previews.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in April 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $365.80 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $105.54 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $82.27 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $64.57 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $38.80 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $26.66 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $25.54 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $24.26 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $23.69 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $21.76 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $19.92 Chansey Illustration Rare 187/167: $19.65 Tatsugiri ex Special Illustration Rare 186/167: $18.03 Hisuian Growlithe Illustration Rare 181/167: $16.44 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex-Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $16.30

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare, the most sought-after card in the set, fell by $26 this month. Both of the big Trainers in the set, Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter and Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, were rock solid. Eevee Illustration Rare, on the other hand, saw an $18 drop after increasing in value when the Eevee-themed Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions special set dropped. Most of the other cards in this set dropped by a few dollars.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!