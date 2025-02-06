Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Another Axiom, Gorilla Tag

Gorilla Tag Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Birthday Plans

Gorilla Tag has announced three days of events and special items as the develoeprs are celebrating the game's 4th Anniversary

Indie game developer and publisher Another Axiom announced a new event happening in Gorilla Tag as the game celebrates its 4th Anniversary. The devs have partnered with Makeship for some special items, if you decide you want to pay for extra content, as well as holding several events over the next three days. We have the full rundown of what you can expect below.

Gorilla Tag – 4th Anniversary

February 6: Limited-Edition Merchandise & Exclusive Collectible Cards

The fan celebration kicks off on February 6 with brand-new merchandise available through official partner, Makeship:

Tagged Monke Plushie – $29.99 (USD)

Monke Plushie – $29.99 (USD) Monke Doughboi – $39.99 (USD)

Monke Keychain – $15.99 (USD)

All Makeship x Gorilla Tag items come with an in-game code to redeem a Party Banana Hat—the only way to acquire it! But wait, there's more: The more birthday items ordered, the more bonus rewards will be unlocked!

10K Items Sold: Every item purchased includes a holographic sticker.

Every item purchased includes a holographic sticker. 30K Items Sold: Every item purchased includes 1 of 5 free collectible cards featuring characters and items from the game, including 100 rare "stick" cards signed by Gorilla Tag creator, Lemming. The more items you purchase, the more chances you have to get a card signed by Lemming!

Every item purchased includes 1 of 5 free collectible cards featuring characters and items from the game, including 100 rare "stick" cards signed by creator, Lemming. The more items you purchase, the more chances you have to get a card signed by Lemming! 50K Items Sold: A real-world Party Banana Hat (fits Tagged Monke Plushie & Doughboi) will be included with all birthday items purchased.

February 7: New In-Game Cosmetics

Several in-game cosmetics dedicated to the Birthday Bash will be available for the entire month, including:

Lemming Squishy Toy

Lemming Windup Toy

4th Anniversary Badge

February 8: The Birthday Bash & Livestream Event

In-Game Birthday Bash – 10 a.m. (PT): For one day only, players will explore a transformed space complete with a massive birthday cake centrepiece, festive decorations, and exclusive party gear. Starting at 10 a.m., players will only have 24 hours to grab these limited-time in-game birthday cosmetics: a Birthday Hat, Birthday Noisemaker, Birthday Badge, Birthday-ified Cupcake, and a special birthday-themed Monke Blocks piece, which is a small birthday cake piece that bounces.

For one day only, players will explore a transformed space complete with a massive birthday cake centrepiece, festive decorations, and exclusive party gear. Starting at 10 a.m., players will to grab these limited-time in-game birthday cosmetics: a Birthday Hat, Birthday Noisemaker, Birthday Badge, Birthday-ified Cupcake, and a special birthday-themed Monke Blocks piece, which is a small birthday cake piece that bounces. Birthday-o'thon Livestream – 11 a.m. (PT): The celebration extends beyond the world of Gorilla Tag with a special "Birthday-o'thon" livestream hosted by Makeship on YouTube from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. PT. Tune in for: Giveaways – Shiny Rocks, Quest headsets, items from the Makeship x GT collection, and more! Special guest appearances – Featuring some of the most recognizable players in the Gorilla Tag community.

The celebration extends beyond the world of with a special "Birthday-o'thon" livestream hosted by Makeship on YouTube from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. PT. Tune in for:

