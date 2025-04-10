Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, Everwind, SkyVerse

SkyVerse Has Officially Been Rebranded To Everwind

Bohemia Interactive has decided to make a rebrand for the game SkyVerse, as it will officially be known as Everwind moving forward

Article Summary SkyVerse rebrands to Everwind for a fresh start and a better alignment with its vision.

Gameplay remains unchanged; new trailer solidifies Everwind's new identity.

Everwind to launch on PC and consoles, reaching a broader audience.

Kickstarter campaign launching soon, allowing fans to support development.

Indie game developer Enjoy Studio and publisher Bohemia Interactive confirmed that SkyVerse has been rebranded and will now be known as Everwind moving forward. That's honestly all there is to it; the news for the game was just one massive change in the name and not a lot else. They released a new gameplay trailer for you to check out, but if you looked at the previous trailer for the game, you'll notice there isn't a lot of change in how it looks, plays, sounds, etc. So, the trailer is here to solidify the game's new name. Enjoy!

Everwind

Everwind's new identity marks the beginning of an exciting new phase in its development and the rebrand is a clear signal that the team is more committed than ever to delivering a world-class experience for players. In addition to the rebrand, the developers are able to confirm that Everwind will be launching on PC and consoles. This expansion to new platforms is part of the efforts to reach an even broader audience, which will allow more players to experience the game's expansive world and engaging mechanics.

While the teaser trailer marks an exciting step forward, the full details of the game's world, mechanics, and story are still to come. The team is working tirelessly to craft a rich, immersive world that players will be able to explore for hours. Furthermore, a Kickstarter campaign will be launching at the end of April, giving players a chance to be part of Everwind's development journey. This campaign will provide an opportunity for the community to support the game directly and gain access to exclusive rewards, and help shape its future.

"A few weeks ago, our trademark application was contested. While the legal issue could have been resolved over a lengthy court process, we decided not to proceed with it, as it would significantly delay bringing the game to the players. Given that development is progressing well, and that we want to bring Everwind to players as soon as possible, we've decided to move forward with a new name," said Michał Baraniak, CEO at Enjoy Studio S.A.. "We also believe that the new name represents the world and our vision much better, allowing us to stay fully focused on crafting the best experience possible for our community."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!