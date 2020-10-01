Abracadabrew Will Be Coming To Steam On October 14th

The two-person French-developer Miju Games revealed today that Abracadabrew is coming to Steam in just a few weeks. This is basically just a fun game for up to four players where you play a small coven of witches making multiple brews inside a cauldron to create spell after spell as a team. if you've ever played Overcooked, its a bit like that, but with a few different twists that make it challenging in different ways. Screwing up spells can have adverse effects while failing to get them brewed in time can have the ingredients you used go to waste. There's also a hefty chaos element to it where certain spells if mixed in a certain way without other stuff added to it, can have repercussions. It's a fun little challenge for you and your friends. Check out the trailer below along with some screenshots and more info on how the game is played.

Abracadabrew is a memory-based 1-4 player local couch co-op game. Cooperate with friends while using your memory skills to brew as many potions as you can before dawn. Gather ingredients hidden around the room while communicating and staying focused to unlock new brain-racking potions! Fun, intense and chaotic potion brewing — start with simple recipes and over time challenge your memory skills to master more complex concoctions!

Play single-player or together with up to 4-player local couch co-op multiplayer — or try online multiplayer with Steam Remote Play or Parsec!

Battle spooky/scary monsters and unlock 20 different characters across dozens of randomly generated levels — each session different from the last!

Leaderboards support!

Magic, potions, witches, bat wings and spider webs! Family friendly, but still challenging.