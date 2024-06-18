Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Releases New Trailer

A new trailer is out now for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition, as the game will be released for the Nintendo Switch in July.

The Deluxe Edition includes all content from the original game since 2018.

Features intense dogfights, advanced warplanes, and multiplayer action.

Comes with bonus content such as Music Player Mode and popular aircraft skins.

Bandai Namco has released an all-new trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition as they prepare to release the game for Nintendo Switch. This version of the game is the end-all-be-all edition, as they will basically give players all of the content released for the game since 2018, designed to play on the Switch nearly flawlessly from its original version. The latest trailer shows off the content and how it will play. Enjoy checking it out, as the game will arrive on the Switch on July 11.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition

Putting gamers in the cockpit of the most advanced war planes ever developed, Ace Combat 7 delivers the ﬁercest air combat experience ever created through photorealistic visuals, intense dog-ﬁghting action, a multitude of authentic and futuristic aircraft to ﬂy, an immersive storyline, and even virtual reality! Leveraging the power of the newest generation gaming consoles, Ace Combat 7 will blow players away with the evolution of its graphics engine. Beautifully rendered cloud-ﬁlled skies and highly detailed cityscapes enhance the sense of unparalleled speed and set the stage for the most engaging aerial battles in the franchise's storied 20-year history. Ace Combat 7 will provide an arsenal of ultra-modern super weapons and formidable enemies that the series is known for.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game includes all original content and faithfully recreates the fast-paced action of the original. It also includes the game's 2-8 player multiplayer combat, along with other features. The full content included in the Deluxe Edition includes:

The Base Game

Three original aircraft sets + Three SP missions DLC

Part 1 – ADF-11F Raven Set

Part 2 – ADF-01 FALKEN Set

Part 3 – ADFX-01 Morgan Set

Part 4 – Unexpected Visitor

Part 5 – Anchorhead raid

Part 6 – 10 million Relief Plan

Bonus "Music Player Mode"

Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-

Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II

Three popular aircraft skins from the past series

Eight popular emblems of the past series

