Aeon Must Die Will Be Released Sometime In 2021

Focus Home Interactive announced this morning that they will be releasing the game Aeon Must Die sometime this year for PC and console. The game was originally revealed over a year ago during one of Sony's State Of Play livestreams, but beyond an introduction, we hardly got any info on when we'd be expecting it as all focus was on the PS5 at the time. Developed by Limestone Games, this is a sci-fi beat 'em up that looks gorgeous in all the best ways while also coming off as a brutal title that looks like a massacre in the making. Whenever the game does come out, it will be for Steam as well as all three major consoles, but no word on whether there will be a next-gen port. In the meantime, you can enjoy the latest trailer showing it off.

Aeon, the dreaded Emperor of the unstoppable Void Armada, has been betrayed and left for dead by his generals. Weakened and without a body to exact his revenge, he manages to merge with you to survive and bring forth his wrath. Travel across the futuristic city of Pantheon to destroy or subdue those who betrayed Aeon, while fighting for your mind, free will, and control of your body. Experience a unique beat 'em-up introducing breakneck risk-reward gameplay, innovative AI and tactical fighting, all packaged in an incredible art style. Will you succumb to Aeon's will and unleash his awesome power, losing yourself in the process? Or will you choose the hard way and remain free, at the cost of your strength? Spectacular beat'em-up packed with brutal, over-the-top action.

Stunning art and mind-blowing OST.

Stylish, accessible combat featuring proper fighting game mechanics.

Choose who you kill or spare and change the fate of the galaxy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aeon Must Die! – Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/aJhqtZ_RdyY)