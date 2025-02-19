Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: cobalion, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Unova

Cobalion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Unova

Cobalion will be featured in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Unova event. You can defeat it using these tips and counters.

Article Summary Defeat Cobalion in Pokémon GO raids using top counters like Mega Lucario and Primal Groudon.

Power up your Pokémon and strategize with a team of 4+ to ensure victory over Cobalion.

Maximize your catch rate using Golden Razz Berries and master the Circle Lock Technique.

Look out for Shiny Cobalion with a roughly 1 in 20 chance in raids. 100% IV CP is 1727 or 2159 when boosted.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Cobalion, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Cobalion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cobalion counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cobalion efficiently.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cobalion can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cobalion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

