Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Next Two Summer 2025 Updates

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed the next two updates coming this Summer, with the first one set to launch in a few weeks

Mysteries of Skull Rock update launches June 18, featuring Peter Pan and new Never Land themed rewards.

The premium shop gets additions like the Max Companion Bundle and new river crafting kits for customization.

The Unwritten Realms expansion arrives July 9, introducing Maleficent, Aurora, and all-new friendship quests.

Gameloft has revealed new details about the next set of updates coming for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as two expansions are on the way over the Summer. The first one is Mysteries of Skull Rock, which will be Peter Pan-centered with a new adventure and items to collect, as well as some additions ot unlock for the main game. After that, the next piece of The Storybook Vale expansion arrives in July called The Unwritten Realms. We have more details and a video here from the devs, as the first one will be released on June 18.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Mysteries of Skull Rock

Players will team up with the Forgotten in a nostalgic quest to uncover the secrets of Skull Rock, culminating in the arrival of Peter Pan. The trio will work together to open the eponymous landmark and investigate a possibly nefarious shadow lurking in its depths. Players can also dive into the all-new Adventures in Never Land Star Path. Believe in the magic of wishful thinking as you catch fish on Dazzle Beach, find long-forgotten Memories, and spend time with Peter Pan. Outfit your player with swashbuckling fashion options, mystical mermaid costumes, unique pixie-inspired decor, and more.

The game's Premium Shop is also getting exciting new additions, including the Max Companion Bundle. The adorable dog from Disney's The Little Mermaid adds canine companionship to the Valley and can even dig up buried resources! This limited-time bundle also includes a selection of nautical furniture, clothing from Prince Eric's shop, and a custom Photo Mode pose exclusive to Max. For our players who love to decorate and design their valley an exciting new item will be available in the shop: the river crafting kit. Use it to create your very own lakes and rivers to make your Valley even more unique!

The Unwritten Realms

For fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of The Storybook Vale expansion, mark your calendars for July 9th! The Unwritten Realms will bring players into a swirling world of fairytale magic. Descend into the Unwritten Realms to rescue Maleficent and venture deeper into the Lorekeeper's pages to rescue a trapped Aurora. Once rescued, both characters will become permanent residents of the Valley, complete with their own unique story and friendship quests.

