Here's What Comes In The Pokémon TCG: Morpeko V-UNION Box

Yesterday, the Pokémon Company International released two new Pokémon TCG boxes: the Morpeko V-UNION Special Collection and the Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection. I opened one of each to show Bleeding Cool readers what comes in these boxes to determine if they're worth buying. In this piece, let's crack open the Morpeoko V-UNION Special Collection.

The Pokémon TCG Morpeko V-UNION Special Collection includes:

One Morpeko V-UNION which is actually four promo cards. The four cards connect to make one image, as seen above. (I included the cards assembled in my binder, as I'd like to point you toward my tips for collecting and displaying this very unique Pokémon TCG card type.) V-UNIONs are interesting because they have yet to appear in any actual English-language packs, so they've all been promos. While they aren't etched like Full Arts and VSTARs are, note that the borders of this card style do indeed have a very subtly, grainy texture. All of these are SWSH Black Star promos and included with them is the standard Professor Burnet Black Star Promo card that came with all the previous V-UNION boxes.

promo cards. The four cards connect to make one image, as seen above. (I included the cards assembled in my binder, as I'd like to point you toward my tips for collecting and displaying this very unique Pokémon TCG card type.) V-UNIONs are interesting because they have yet to appear in any actual English-language packs, so they've all been promos. While they aren't etched like Full Arts and VSTARs are, note that the borders of this card style do indeed have a very subtly, grainy texture. All of these are SWSH Black Star promos and included with them is the standard Professor Burnet Black Star Promo card that came with all the previous V-UNION boxes. An oversized version of Morpeko VSTAR joined as a single image which can be put in the First Partner binder. This is the best use of the oversized cards to me, as it matches the exact size of how the joined V-UNION pieces look.

Four booster packs. I was only able to see the box I opened as well as one on the shelf. Both had a simple spread: Two Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Two Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars



This is a pretty solid box. I like the idea of V-UNIONs and hope we see the Morpeko Character Super Rare V-UNION get a box as well. If you have to pick just one of this weekend's releases, I would say go for the Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection over the Morpeko V-UNION Special Collection, but I personally think both are very solid choices.

Upcoming releases outside of main series Pokémon TCG drops include:

April 22nd: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs. Boltund V Box: A Boltund V SWSH Black Star Promo, a holographic version of the Wooloo from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and four booster packs. V Heroes Tins: The three tins each feature either Espeon V, Sylveon V, or Umbreon V as SWSH Black Star Promos.

May 13th: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pre-release weekend

Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pre-release weekend May 20th: Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more.

Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more. May 27th: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance full set drop Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Kleavor VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Kleavor V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs.

July 1st: Trainer Toolkit 2022: Features not yet confirmed.