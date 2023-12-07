Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Alone in the Dark, Pieces Interactive

Alone In The Dark Has Been Pushed Again To March 2024

THQ Nordic confirmed they will not be releasing Alone In The Dark in January, and have instead pushed the game back into March.

Article Summary THQ Nordic delays Alone In The Dark release to March 2024 to avoid crunch.

New release date set for March 20th, featuring Hollywood talent David and Jodie.

The game is a tribute to '90s horror, mixing Lovecraftian themes with noir.

Gameplay promises psychological horror and a doom jazz-infused soundscape.

Developer Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic revealed they have pushed the release of Alone In The Dark again, which is now coming out this March. The team sent out a brief statement this morning letting fans know they weren't going to game crunch the team during the holidays, and made the call to push the game's release back another two months. Here's the official statement.

"The well-being of the teams is a top priority, and both companies want to avoid any potential crunch over the Christmas holidays. Furthermore, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive want to ensure that the game not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the community, especially with the outstanding performances of Hollywood stars David and Jodie as the main protagonists. We understand that many people are eagerly awaiting the release, but your patience will be rewarded. We are thrilled to scare the living daylights out of you on March 20th, 2024!"

"Explore Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90's cult classic horror game! Set in the gothic American south in the 1920's, Alone in the Dark features a noir-setting with classical Lovecraftian horror-elements, where the familiar meets the surreal."

Return to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric journey worthy of the game that started the genre.

Dive into a world full of sounds that make your skin crawl with a haunting, yet mesmerizing doom jazz soundtrack.

Enjoy the thrill of desperate survival in a world where reality starts to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow and ammunition is scarce.

Experience this nightmare from either Emily Hartwood's or Edward Carnby's perspective and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.

Immerse yourself in a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable, by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.

