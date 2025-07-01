Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Reveals Highlands Fishing Expansion

Farming Simulator 25 has a new expansion on the way, as you can fish to your heart's content and more with Highlands Fishing

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 unveils the Highlands Fishing expansion, launching Fall 2025.

Explore Kinlaig, a Scottish Highlands-inspired map for farming and aquatic adventures.

Fish for salmon and rainbow trout, try aquaculture, and enjoy new shore fishing gameplay.

Grow onions, raise Highland cattle, and operate over 20 new machines and vehicles.

GIANTS Software has revealed the next expansion for Farming Simulator 25, as they'll kick back with a bit of Highlands Fishing this Fall. The shorthand to this is that you'll experience everything they have to offer in terms of kicking back and fishing for fun, as well as for your sustainability, as you can harvest them in droves. You'll also see newe vehicles, Highland cattle, and more. We have the finder details below as it will be released for both PC and consoles on November 4.

Farming Simulator 25 – Highlands Fishing

Available as an Expansion and Edition (bundled with the main game), Highlands Fishing invites players to build a farm and man a fishing boat in the Scotland-inspired town of Kinlaig – a lush paradise of rolling green hills and open water.

Kinlaig: A Wind-Bitten Environment: Rocky valleys, covered with rough grass and overcast by clouds that stretch far out to sea: Kinlaig, inspired by the Scottish Highlands, prompts farmers and aquaculturists to put to sea and plow the soil in an environment rich with history, enjoying authentic architecture like century-old castles as well as new construction projects.

Rocky valleys, covered with rough grass and overcast by clouds that stretch far out to sea: Kinlaig, inspired by the Scottish Highlands, prompts farmers and aquaculturists to put to sea and plow the soil in an environment rich with history, enjoying authentic architecture like century-old castles as well as new construction projects. Diving into Aquaculture, Fishing on the Shore: Fishing both on land and at sea enables aquafarmers to breed, raise, and harvest a variety of fish. Venturing out onto the water offers a new productive way to gather resources and another peaceful escape in addition to fields, forests, and stables. Casual shore fishing, rod in hand, rounds out the peaceful image of life by the water.

Fishing both on land and at sea enables aquafarmers to breed, raise, and harvest a variety of fish. Venturing out onto the water offers a new productive way to gather resources and another peaceful escape in addition to fields, forests, and stables. Casual shore fishing, rod in hand, rounds out the peaceful image of life by the water. Onions, Fish & Highland Cattle: While salmon and rainbow trout populate the salty waters of Kinlaig, a new crop becomes available to grow on the land: Onions. Specialized equipment is included in the expansion and the fleet of vehicles and implements grows with four new brads and over 20 new machines. Manufacturers Monosem, Can-Am, Agri- Spread & GT Bunning join the series.

