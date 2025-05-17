Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: opera, Opera GX

Opera GX Launches Brand-New Browser Booster Update

Opera GX has been given a new update this week, adding in the new Browser Boosters to streamline a lot of what you do on a daily basis

Article Summary Opera GX rolls out Browser Booster update for streamlined daily browsing and gaming.

Boost multitasking with new split screen view and easy tab switching features.

Organize tabs into collapsible islands and add emoji for quick visual navigation.

BlueSky integration joins Discord, Twitch, TikTok, and more in the Opera GX sidebar.

Opera has launched a brand-new update for its Opera GX browser this week, providing its users with the new Browser Boosters. These are basically designed to make everything you do easier and streamline many of the tasks you take care of on a daily basis. Including tab management, BlueSky viewing, split screen options, and more. We have more details below from the team as this is now live for you to download.

Opera GX – Browser Booster

Experience Easy Multitasking: Compare your online toon gear guide and check stats simultaneously. Opera GX's new update allows you to split your screen and view two web pages side-by-side. This eliminates the frustration of constantly switching windows or tabs, improving your multitasking workflow. You can now maintain your focus on the task at hand, without the distractions of hunting for the right tab. Just drag and drop a tab to arrange your workspace exactly how you like it!

Compare your online toon gear guide and check stats simultaneously. Opera GX's new update allows you to split your screen and view two web pages side-by-side. This eliminates the frustration of constantly switching windows or tabs, improving your multitasking workflow. You can now maintain your focus on the task at hand, without the distractions of hunting for the right tab. Just drag and drop a tab to arrange your workspace exactly how you like it! Never Lose Track of Tabs: For those who frequently open numerous tabs, this new update makes it incredibly easy to find what you need, quickly. Opera GX makes it simple to retrace your five last steps and instantly access recently visited pages. This is especially helpful during gaming sessions, ensuring you can easily switch between your game and character builds without losing your place.

For those who frequently open numerous tabs, this new update makes it incredibly easy to find what you need, quickly. Opera GX makes it simple to retrace your five last steps and instantly access recently visited pages. This is especially helpful during gaming sessions, ensuring you can easily switch between your game and character builds without losing your place. Organize Your Tabs: Juggling multiple web pages, streams, and game guides? A new update lets you group related tabs together into easily collapsible islands. Think of it like organizing your in-game inventory, but for your web browsing. This keeps your workspace clutter-free and allows you to concentrate on what truly matters. Keep your multiple search results for different games on dedicated islands.

Juggling multiple web pages, streams, and game guides? A new update lets you group related tabs together into easily collapsible islands. Think of it like organizing your in-game inventory, but for your web browsing. This keeps your workspace clutter-free and allows you to concentrate on what truly matters. Keep your multiple search results for different games on dedicated islands. Add a touch of personality: New playful feature allows you to add emojis to your tabs for quick and easy visual identification. Whether you prefer a skull, fire, or eggplant emoji, you can choose to easily spot a Twitch stream, meme page, playlists, or anything else.

New playful feature allows you to add emojis to your tabs for quick and easy visual identification. Whether you prefer a skull, fire, or eggplant emoji, you can choose to easily spot a Twitch stream, meme page, playlists, or anything else. BlueSky Glancing: Opera GX has also integrated the BlueSky app directly into the sidebar, keeping conversations and updates just a click away. This keeps you connected without disrupting your workflow. Opera GX already has Discord, Twitch, WhatsApp, X, TikTok, and Instagram built into the sidebar.

