Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Alone in the Dark, Pieces Interactive

Alone In The Dark Releases New Trailer Sinking Into The Madness

THQ Nordic has released a brand new trailer for Alone In The Dark, delving deeper into the madness as the game approaches launch.

Article Summary New trailer for Alone In The Dark features actors Jodie Comer and David Harbour.

Game release set for March 20 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Explore the horrifying Derceto Manor, battling monsters and uncovering secrets.

Story by Mikael Hedberg, known for SOMA and Amnesia, promises deep psychological horror.

THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive have a new trailer out this morning for Alone In The Dark, as they give fans a pretty good breakdown that lasts about a minute. This particular trailer is a little more in-depth as they talk with some of the actors in the game (Jodie Comer and David Harbour) about what they think of it, while we see a few new clips of them exploring the mansion and the clues as they attempt to get out. Enjoy the video here, as the game will be out on March 20 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Alone In The Dark

Explore Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the '90s cult classic horror game! Deep in the 1920s South, Emily Hartwood's uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You'll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, and dangerous monsters and ultimately uncover the plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure awaits that will change your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?"

Return to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric journey worthy of the game that started the genre.

Dive into a world full of sounds that make your skin crawl with a haunting yet mesmerizing doom jazz soundtrack.

Enjoy the thrill of desperate survival in a world where reality starts to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow, and ammunition is scarce.

Experience this nightmare from either Emily Hartwood's or Edward Carnby's perspective and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.

Immerse yourself in a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!