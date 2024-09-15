Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists, Burning Planet, Neckbolt

Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists Will Launch Later This Month

Burning Planet have confirmed the full version of Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists will be released on Steam later this month

Article Summary Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists releases on Steam September 26 after a year of development.

Updated demo available on Steam; try new features before the official launch.

Explore 200+ rooms in a unique Metroidvania with sequence-breaking and secret paths built in.

Uncover the story of Alruna, a dryad in a dying world, navigating through the Necro-Industrial Wasteland.

Indie game developer Neckbolt and publisher Burning Planet announced this morning that their latest game, Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists, has an updated demo. The game has been in development throughout the year, and even at one point, they released a free demo to show its progress (which you can still play on Steam right now). But now it looks like they're ready to release the full version, as they've set September 26 as the launch. We have more info about the game below and the last active trailer they released for it above, as we now wait out the next two weeks for it to arrive.

Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists

Welcome to a compact, tightly packed Metroidvania, where the Square Aspect Ratio and Single Screen Level Design allow every one of the 200+ rooms to slot into the larger puzzle box of the world; where secrets, exploits, and sequence-breaking are built into the very foundation of the game; and where the overarching story doesn't care too much which path you happen to take through the game. Play the bosses out of order, why don't you? Spawn your own Climbing Vines and sneak past difficult puzzles. Find a fifth secret temple in the east. Skip picking up any weapon and get by using only special abilities. Is it possible? Who knows!

Alruna is a dryad in a dying world – a spirit of life in the land of the dead. The earth is sucked dry. There is only The Sprawl. Poor, bedraggled skele-men dot the Wasteland of the Necro-Industrialists and shuffle endlessly back and forth in a toiling mockery of life. But are they the real enemy? Or do the skeletons suffer just as much as the dryads under the domination of the Necro-Industrialists? And salvation? Is it possible? Dead men yearn for Heaven. But the dead can only dig…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!