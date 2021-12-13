Amazon Alexa Receives Voice-Activated Version Of The Price Is Right

Amazon announced today that they have partnered with Volley and Fremantle to release a voice-activated version of The Price Is Right. To help celebrate the game show's 50th Anniversary, they have created a new voice game available on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, as players are given a series of real Amazon items when you'll need to guess the prices for without going over to earn points for the closest guess. The game also recreates some of the show's most popular games like Plinko, where you have to identify correct digits in the prices of small prizes to earn virtual Plinko chips. Eventually, there will be a visual version of the game for both Echo Show and Fire TV. Here's more on the game from all three companies involved.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Price Is Right and Fremantle on a game that lets players be part of a beloved TV classic in a new, interactive way," said Max Child, CEO and co-founder of Volley. "The voice format makes it possible for anyone to be a 'contestant,' and fans will have fun shouting out their guesses just like they would on the show."

"As the longest-running game show in television history, The Price Is Right has always been ahead of the curve, introducing new games to audiences while staying true to its classics and we're thrilled to continue driving that creativity with Volley's innovative approach to voice games," said Angela Hueber, VP of Commercial and Licensing, Partnership Solutions at Fremantle. "With The Price Is Right now in its 50th season, this voice game is the perfect opportunity to draw in new audiences while giving fans an exciting way to engage with a show they already know and love."

"It's an exciting creative process to re-design iconic game shows for the voice format," said Jess Thornhill, director of voice user experience at Volley. "The rise of speech technology has enabled us to make gaming more intuitive, personal and joyful, and we're always exploring new ways to reimagine classic entertainment experiences."