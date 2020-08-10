Amazon Rebrands Twitch Prime As Prime Gaming

This morning, Amazon officially announced that they have rebranded their Twitch Prime program to Prime Gaming. The news was actually leaked last night as higher-tier partners leaked the info to members of the media, which included a complete guide behind the rebranding. Aside from most-likely annoying thousands of people who branded something on their channel to get new graphics and audio, it appears the rebranding comes with a slight expansion of benefits to those who sign up for the program. In fact, beyond the name and logo change, nothing has really been removed from the previous benefits as you still currently have. We'll see if anything changes with the service down the road, but as of right now it's still a free benefit to being a Twitch Prime member, along with all the shipping and viewing perks that come with it. Here are some added details from today's announcement below.

"Prime members already get the best of TV, movies, and music, and now we're expanding our entertainment offerings to include the best of gaming," said Larry Plotnick, GM, Prime Gaming. "We're giving customers new content that makes playing their favorite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they'll be even better with Prime Gaming." Thanks to agreements with many of the world's biggest game publishers, including Riot Games, Roblox Corp., and Rockstar Games, Prime Gaming offers members incredible value every month, across a broad catalog of games. Prime members have access to content including exclusive skins for Apex Legends, a Player Pick Pack for EA Sports' FIFA 20, and Exotic weapons and more for Destiny 2, and brand-new items for Roblox are coming later this month. To claim these Prime Gaming benefits, and many others, just log in with your Prime membership.