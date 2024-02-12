Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Breakout, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends: Breakout Drops New Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends: Breakout, as Respawn Entertainment will launch the new content this Tuesday.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are set to release Apex Legends: Breakout tomorrow, as a new trailer shows off more of what's to come. The content basically serves as the Fifth Anniversary of the game, giving you some new things to do, but primarily, you're here for the cosmetics, collectibles, upgrades, and rewards. This isn't a story event; this isn't even a proper season, it's just collection time. We have the details for you below from the team along with the latest trailer.

Apex Legends : Breakout

Apex Legends: Breakout brings Legend Upgrades that enhance each Legend's Armor and Abilities. Players will also earn Breakout Rewards when six Legends become unlocked throughout the season, and can complete challenges to keep them forever. Ranked has been updated with a high-risk, high-reward system that incentivizes combat through each Ranked Split. Players can drop into the 5th Anniversary Collection Event with the rapid-fire Straight Shot LTM and Anniversary-themed maps. Once players collect all 24 of the new season cosmetics, they'll also immediately unlock 150 heirloom shards.

Modernized with killer upgrades to make Legends known across the Outlands and beyond, players can hit the Mixtape Playlist for Gun Run, Team Deathmatch and Control in new POIs (Points of Interest) in the newest Mixtape map. Breakout Rewards – Earn content all season long. Six Unlockable Legends – The lineup includes Fuse, Seer, Rampart, Mad Maggie, Loba, and Valkyrie–each with a unique set of challenges that once completed, unlocks the Legends forever. Gift Free Items to Friends – Every two weeks, Apex Legends players can gift their friends with free items themed with the unlockable Legends Limited-Time Completion Rewards – Players can conquer each challenge to unlock even more rewards including a Reactive Flatline skin, a Legendary skin for Wraith and matching cosmetics.

Earn content all season long. 120 FPS Performance Mode – Console players can feel the action faster than ever now in 120 FPS, coming alongside other controller enhancements such as haptics and adaptive triggers.

Console players can feel the action faster than ever now in 120 FPS, coming alongside other controller enhancements such as haptics and adaptive triggers. 5th Anniversary Collection Event – Kicking off the biggest party of the year, Legends better come ready in the event's new game mode and dress to impress with new cosmetics. Straight Shot LTM (Limited Time Mode) – In this fast-paced LTM, 10 squads drop into predetermined POIs next to fully-kitted guns and enemy squads ready for action. Faster Queuing – Ability to re-queue without ever hitting the lobby. Quicker Matches – Speeding up the battle with faster ring rounds. Show-Stopping Cosmetics – Stun the crowd with 24 limited-time event cosmetics. Get 150 Heirloom Shards – Players who collect all limited-time cosmetics will receive 150 Heirloom shards, and purchase a Mythic item of the player's choice from the Mythic Shop.

