Apex Legends: From The Rift Releases Battle Pass Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends: From The Rift, as the team shows off the content you could get from the latest Battle Pass

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment released a new trailer for Apex Legends: From The Rift, this time highlighting the Battle Pass. There really isn't a lot to this thing; it's basically showing off all of the content you'd get if you decide to plunk some money down on the pass and earn rewards for this latest run of content. Enjoy the trailer above as the main content is now live.

Apex Legends: From The Rift

Fans can run it back and relive the original Apex Games in Launch Royale, and they can get active with Lifeline, who has now been revived with new abilities. Plus, Rift Relics will help players charge their loadout with overcranked weapons and abilities, the new Raptor's Claw Universal Melee Cosmetic will sharpen their arsenal even more. Tear through the Outlands with a host of new updates, including:

Launch Royale – Apex Legends is running it back—straight to the original Kings Canyon! Relive the Apex legacy in Launch Royale, with OG Legends, Weapons and Loot. That means no EVO Armor or Ability Upgrades—just pure skill and wits to survive the Apex Games. Conquer Launch Royale Challenges to unlock Legends and earn rewards like Apex Packs and more. Ready up, because we're going back to experience that first drop once again.

Lifeline Revived – The OG medic is back and revived as a frontline menace. Sporting an aggressive new kit, the ability to teleport DOC to allies, and deploy an indestructible forcefield that amps up healing efficiency for your squad – players can expect an intense fight for a place on the Champions Podium.

Rift Relics – Players should watch out for cosmic portals signaling a Rift Relic, packed with iconic and overpowered weapons and Boost Kits to change the course of a player's game…or destiny.

New Universal Melee: Raptor's Claw – Players can sharpen their teeth (and their arsenal) with the deadliest new agnostic melee. Form and function without compromising competitive integrity – what more could a Legend want?

