Apex Legends Reveals Techno Terror Collection Event Details

Apex Legends finally gets into the Halloween spirit this month, as they revealed details about the Techno Terror Collection Event

Article Summary Discover the Techno Terror Collection Event packed with spooky surprises in Apex Legends this Halloween.

Play the Thriller-filled Trick N' Treat Trios mode, full of revivals and tantalizing EVO point treats.

Unlock hauntingly cool Legendary Skins for Octane, Valkyrie, and Pathfinder's exclusive Prestige Skin.

Dive into the Fight or Fright Sale for mesmerizing Legendary and Epic Skins before Nov 5.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed new details for the Halloween event coming to Apex Legends as the Techno Terror Collection Event returns. As you may suspect, its basically a chance to grab a bunch of costumes and items before they go away in a few weeks, as the event runs from today until November 5 with events, skins, and more up for grabs with a new mode. We have the dev notes below, which you can read in more detail in their latest blog.

Apex Legends – Techno Terror Collection Event

The hair-raising classic is back with the revival twist! Knock on doors to collect candy? Nah, knock your enemies, break the doors, and loot all the Loot Bins to collect and consume sweets for your extra treat: EVO points, Ultimate charge, and 25 points of shield healing over time. Tricks aren't just for kids. Activate a Copycat Kit to gain access to an extra ability from a different Legend for the rest of the match, or take out the enemy with updated Rev Shells that look deadlier than ever. And with the addition of the revival mechanic, it ain't over until it's over. Get back in the fight and show them who the real terror is.

Trick N' Treat Trios – Players can haunt their way through the Outlands with the return of this fan-favorite mode, now with Revivals. Prepare to unleash the Rev Shell Grenade and munch on candy for shields, EVO, and Ultimate charge. Sweet tooth, anyone?

Players can haunt their way through the Outlands with the return of this fan-favorite mode, now with Revivals. Prepare to unleash the Rev Shell Grenade and munch on candy for shields, EVO, and Ultimate charge. Sweet tooth, anyone? Copycat Kits – Give the enemy a scare by harnessing the power of other Legends' abilities!

Give the enemy a scare by harnessing the power of other Legends' abilities! Terrifyingly Tubular Cosmetics – Stalk the twilight streets of E-District and terrorize your enemies with new Legendary Skins for Octane, Valkyrie, and more. Players who collect all 24 killer event items before the event ends can summon Pathfinder's Prestige Skin: Apex Mecha.

Stalk the twilight streets of E-District and terrorize your enemies with new Legendary Skins for Octane, Valkyrie, and more. Players who collect all 24 killer event items before the event ends can summon Pathfinder's Prestige Skin: Apex Mecha. Radical Reward Track – Players can work their way through the track to get their hands on new Epic Skins for Mirage and the Devotion.

Players can work their way through the track to get their hands on new Epic Skins for Mirage and the Devotion. Fight or Fright Sale – Legends can up new Legendary Skins like "Reaper's Path" for Pathfinder and Conduit's "Lionhearted," along with Epic Skins for Bloodhound, Ash, and Fuse. Uncover returning skins in the Shop, plus an all-new set of Fight or Fright Stickers. Find these and more in the Fight or Fright Store 'til Nov 5–if you dare!

