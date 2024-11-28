Posted in: Arcane Wonders, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Video Game Champion

Arcane Wonders Releases English Version of Video Game Champion

Arcane Wonders have published the tabletop title Video Game Champion, bringing an English version of the title for North America

Tabletop publisher Arcane Wonders has released a new title from their Dice Tower Essentials line, as players can now snag an English version of Video Game Champion. Based on the Brazilian Portuguese version known as O Bom Do Videogame, the game takes players back to the '90s when you needed to rent games from the video store and beat them in a relatively short time before needing to return the game. Using resource management, you'll earn an allowance to snag the latest titles while using certain items to maximize your gaming time. We have more details below as the game is available now for $60.

Video Game Champion

Video Game Champion is a competitive strategy board game for 2 to 5 players that takes 50-90 minutes to play. You and your friends are '90s kids dividing your time and attention between earning money, studying, renting video games, buying game strategy magazines, begging your parents to buy you video games as presents, and ultimately, playing as many video games as you can. Do you have what it takes to rise above the competition and become the next Video Game Champion?

In Video Game Champion, players are transported to the nostalgic setting of the early 1990s, where they step into the shoes of children, balancing multiple activities such as earning pocket money, studying, and immersing themselves in the captivating world of 16-BIT gaming. From flipping through video game magazines to renting games, asking your parents for gift,s and spending hours pushing buttons, the game captures the essence of that era.

Mechanically, players navigate through the game by strategically selecting chips from an Action Grid, each activating a corresponding action effect from the column or line. The challenge lies in managing resources like money, button chips and "I owe you" chips, adding depth to decision-making as players strive to maximize their points through completing games with Poker-style chip combinations, exploring new releases, and accomplishing various mission objectives unique to each playthrough.

