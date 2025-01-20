Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Sworn

Arthurian Action Roguelike Game Sworn Reveals Early Access Date

Attempt to reclaim Camelot from those who have taken it over, as the co-op action roguelike Sworn will arrive in Early Access

Article Summary Sworn launches in Early Access on Steam February 6, set in a dark, corrupted Camelot.

Play solo or co-op with up to four players to reclaim Camelot from King Arthur and his knights.

Choose from over 200 blessings and craft unique builds as a knight with versatile gameplay.

Dive into a world inspired by Mike Mignola's art, featuring striking visuals and original sound.

Developer Windwalk Games and publisher Team17 have confirmed the Early Access release date for their new Arthurian action roguelike title, Sworn. The game has you playing as a knight working alone or with up to four players in this co-op action roguelike, as you attempt to take back a fallen Camelot where King Arthur and his Knights have become corrupted. You'll need to clear the evil from the lands and then confront all of the heads of the kingdom to attempt to bring peace back again. We have more info below and the latest trailer above, as the game will be released into Early Access on Steam on February 6.

Sworn

Explore and reclaim a fallen Camelot from the reign of a corrupted Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Play solo or unite with friends to stand off against the Knights of the Round Table. Combine the strengths of your characters in surprising ways and master abilities to become knights worthy of standing off against Arthur himself. Swear fealty to the Fae Lords, and choose from over 200 unique blessings to unleash your full potential. Will you wield the cleansing fires of Titania or take the blessings of Oberon to strike with the fury of the wind?

Versatility thrives in the ever-changing battlegrounds of Camelot. Combine your blessings with unique character, weapon, and ability selections. Test thousands of unique builds as you become a seasoned knight. Upgrades from the Beacon of Avalore will forge your squire into a worthy champion over time. However, if you believe you are already worthy of facing Arthur, get ready for a challenge that will put your skills to the test. Delve into a beautifully crafted comic world, inspired by the work of American artist Mike Mignola. Fully experience the awesome art and original sound that brings the world of Sworn to life.

