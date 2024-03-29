Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Asgard’s Wrath 2, Oculus Studios, Sanzaru Games

Asgard's Wrath 2 Launches Fourth Cosmic Event With Pandemonium

A new event is available for Asgard’s Wrath 2 right now, as the fourth cosmic event Pandemonium arrives just in time for Easter.

Article Summary Explore Pandemonium, Asgard’s Wrath 2's latest cosmic event with Easter-themed rewards.

Earn the Iron Bunny armor and Candyland weapons by completing festive challenges.

Tackle Loki Anomalies in the VR adventure, including a new Mixed Reality challenge.

Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free with a Meta Quest 3 until the end of June.

VR developers Sanzaru Games and publisher Oculus Studios have released the fourth cosmic event for Asgard's Wrath 2 this week, as players can dive into Pandemonium. The event ties into Easter as you'll earn themed awards, including the quirky Iron Bunny armor and a set of Candyland weapons for completing the event. They've also added some random oddities such as Excalibur and other weapons of Arthurian legend, some custom Huldufólk items from a parallel world, and more. Players will have to contend with a new set of Loki Anomalies, including an MR challenge involving winged creatures in the real world. We have more details of the event for you below.

Asgard's Wrath 2 – Pandemonium

Pandemonium sees the Huldufólk blaze a trail of destruction across the multiverse. Succumbing to fear and fervor, the Huldufólk have decided that nothing is sacred, so long as they can halt the trickster god's plans. But the price for peace may be too much to bear, and a Pyrrhic victory is no victory at all. Amid the chaos of the Pandemonium event, you'll earn unique rewards for completing Cosmic Objectives and Conquests, including:

Vanquish 12 Dread Souls in the Uncharted Rifts.

Master your disk slider skills by scoring 10,000 points in Ra's Abandoned Hideout.

Present a golden goose egg to the Huldufólk Oracle.

Destroy three of Loki's Anomalies in the Great Sand Sea.

Locate and destroy the Purging Stones before mass destruction ensues across all realities.

An egg hunt is particularly appropriate given Easter's right around the corner—and you'll find the upcoming holiday reflected in Pandemonium's rewards as well, with the quirky Iron Bunny armor up for grabs, along with a set of Candyland weapons. No sweet tooth? You can also earn Excalibur and other weapons of Arthurian legend, plus a set of customizations based on the Huldufólk. And of course, Pandemonium brings a whole new set of Loki Anomalies, including a song in the Land of the Dead that brings all who hear it to tears, plus a new MR challenge that sees winged creatures invade the real world. Strike them down before our realm falls to chaos. Per usual, MR challenges are only available on Meta Quest 3—though you can now receive Asgard's Wrath 2 for free with the purchase of a new Meta Quest 3 headset through the end of June.*

