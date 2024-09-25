Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed Until February 2025

Ubisoft announced this morning that Assassin's Creed Shadows has been pushed back, as the game won't arrive until February 2025

Article Summary Ubisoft delays Assassin's Creed Shadows to February 2025, disappointing eager fans.

New release date allows more time to polish and refine the game, enhancing key features.

Pre-orders refunded; future pre-orders get first expansion free upon game release.

Despite delay, anticipation builds for the immersive Feudal Japan adventure with Naoe and Yasuke.

Ubisoft sent out a notice this morning to fans of Assassin's Creed Shadows that they have, in fact, pushed the game back to February 2025. The notice was sent out on Twitter/X this morning, as we have the full transcript for you here, letting players know of the date change.

Dear players,

Assassin's Creed Shadows is a dream project for us; finally bringing the series to Feudal Japan with many features developed with our community in mind, such as parkour or the renewed stealth, brought by new technology, all set in a beautiful and immersive world. This is an ambitious addition to the franchise, a rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two unique protagonists – but we realize we need more time to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features.

As such, we've made the decision to postpone the release date to February 14, 2025. The game will release on a broad range of platforms, including Steam at launch. Additionally, pre-orders will be refunded and all future pre-orders will be granted the first expansion for free. We understand this decision will come as disappointing news, especially to those who've been waiting patiently for an Assassin's Creed game inspired by Feudal Japan, but we sincerely believe this is in the best interest of the game, and ultimately your experience as a player. Rest assured we are looking forward to the moment you will embark on a memorable adventure with Naoe and Yasuke. Until then, we thank you for your ongoing support.

—Marc-Alexis Cote, on Behalf of All Teams Working on Assassin's Creed Shadows

Before this notice was sent out, a few different sites had been predicting the game would get pushed after the usual fanfare and buzz we normally see from the company wasn't happening. Ubisoft tends to have a pattern of promotional videos leading up to any of their major releases, and the fact that we haven't seen much of the game following its appearance during Summer Game Fest 2024 tipped a number of people off to the idea that there might be issues. Now we just kick back and wait to see if they start posting videos around December.

