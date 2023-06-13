Posted in: ASUS, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ASUS, ROG Ally

ASUS Officially Releases The ROG Ally Portable Console

ASUS has released a brand new portable gaming device this week as players can now get their hands on the ROG Ally portable console.

ASUS has launched a brand new device this week as gamers looking for a new mobile option can now get the ROG Ally Portable Console. This new handheld gaming device allows you to play solo wherever you want, or connect to a TV and play with friends. Players have the option to customize it with various external GPUs for a better gaming experience. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme equipped model is priced at $700 and is available both online and at Best Buy, while the Ryzen Z1 equipped model will go for $600 later this year. They are also offering up the ROG XG Mobile with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU for $2,000 and the XG Mobile with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT for $800. You can read more about it below.

Flagship gaming demands top-tier performance, and the ROG Ally does not disappoint. The Ally is powered by an all-new Ryzen Z1 Series processor from AMD. Built on the "Zen" 4 architecture and combined with AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor rivals the prowess of game consoles with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 8.6 teraflops of graphics processing power. The ROG Ally is also equipped with a 120Hz Full HD (1080p) touchscreen panel with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, allowing gamers to enjoy supreme motion clarity in fast-paced games, with no tearing or stuttering. The display also has a max brightness of 500 nits for easy outdoor viewing.

Made for gamers to play any game on any platform, the ROG Ally was designed with Windows 11 at its heart and offers full support for Steam, the EA App, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, the Epic Games Store, GOG Galaxy 2.0, Android apps, and other game libraries. The Ally even comes bundled with a complimentary 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code, giving gamers instant access to Microsoft's game library the moment they unbox the machine. ROG is proud to have collaborated with Microsoft, Xbox Game Studios, Capcom, HoYoverse, Level Infinite, 505 Games, Team 17, Nacon, Techland, Squanch Games, and Fatshark to provide users with the best gaming experience when using the ROG Ally.

