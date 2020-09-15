Pokémon & Bear Walker Debut Skateboards With Mew, Rayquaza, & More

Pokémon fans are going to have a chance to show off their favorite creatures in a new way. The Pokémon Company International has announced that they're rolling out a new wave of hand-crafted skateboards at Pokemon Center, where all of their merchandise such as plushies, toys, clothing, and other collectibles are spotlighted. This is Series 2 of their skateboard collection, made in collaboration with Bear Walker. These limited-edition skateboards will feature some of the franchise's most iconic Pokémon.

There will be five of these designs for these new skateboards, featuring the following Pokémon:

Rayquaza: Known as the most powerful Dragon-type attacker in the game, this green serpent Pokémon will likely be one of the favorites of these new boards. It's among the most intimidating Pokémon, with a monstrous glare and a snake-like face that looks ready to strike.

Mew: The original Mythical Pokémon, Mew is a cute pink creature that is designed after hairless cats. This Pokémon is said to have the DNA of every species in its genetic composition, so this skateboard may be best to show off versatility. The artwork on the board shows bubbles behind Mew, which may be a reference to its appearance in a bubble in the game Pokémon Snap.

Umbreon: Umbreon's sleek design is perfect for the nighttime-themed board. This Dark-type evolution of Eevee (or, Eeveelution) is known for waiting in the darkness, observing its foes.

Togepi: This one may be for the nostalgia lovers, as Togepi is best known as being Misty's companion in the Pokémon anime series. This egg-themed Pokémon looks as adorable on this skateboard as it did in the series, waddling after Misty and the gang.

Toxtricity: Finally, Toxtricity, one of the most popular Pokémon from Generation Eight. This newer Pokémon is a dual Electric/Poison-type that was featured prominently in both the anime and the manga.

All of the boards will be available on September 22nd.