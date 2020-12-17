Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 44 Requirements In Pokémon GO

The level cap has been raised to 50 in Pokémon GO, tasking Level 40 trainers with earning XP, and completing new requirements in order to level up. Here's everything trainers need to know about Level 44 and how to get there.

When you click on your profile page in Pokémon GO, you will now see that a Research icon has been added to the end of a bar showcasing how much XP is needed to get to Level 44. Here are the following tasks needed to get to Level 44 and a breakdown of how to get there efficiently.

Now, normally we would break these down and give tips for each task, but that doesn't quite make sense for this one. You'll see why.

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Battle League

It's all about PVP, fellow trainers.

Now, two of these tasks can be taken down with some "two birds with one stone" action. Or, depending on when you're doing these tasks, all of them. Here's why.

As of this writing, Ultra League is live in Pokémon GO. If you were to, this week, enter into the GO Battle League and win 30 Ultra League bouts (tips for that here), then that would take care of both the second and fourth tasks. Your best bet would be to contact friends and ask them to engage in non-GO Battle League Great and Master League battles. There are two ways to go about this:

The real way: Just do it! Fight your battles, earn your wins, take your Ls.

The quick way: Many are doing this, and I can't recommend or look down on it. It's not personally what I would do but it is still a useful tip that many are doing. Many are having their friends throw the battles by entering in with low CP Pokémon. This makes winning 60 battles, which would otherwise take days, become something that you can complete in an hour. While doing this the real way will feel more earned, some Pokémon GO trainers just hate PVP and would rather do this. Your call here!

Now, an easier way that rewards the patient. From January 4th, 2021 to January 11th, 2021, all three leagues will be available in GO Battle League. This cuts out the need to invite friends to battle.

And then…

XP Required: 11,000,000

As you will have noticed, the amount of XP needed per level is steadily increasing. Some trainers will immediately unlock this portion of the requirements from XP they earned before the news levels went live… but we're going to start to see many trainers slow down due to the XP needed. The Lucky Egg grind has certainly begun again.