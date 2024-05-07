Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firesquid, Space Prison, Wooden Alien

Space Prison Confirms Details For Closed Playtest

Wanna try out Space Prison before it comes out in Early Access? The game is getting a Closed Playtest happening in a few weeks.

Article Summary Indie game Space Prison announces a Closed Playtest from May 24 to June 3.

Sign up now via a Google Form to experience the game's Early Access build.

Engage in survival, crafting, and turn-based combat in an intergalactic prison.

Uncover dark secrets and plot your escape in this intense social survival game.

Indie game developer Wooden Alien and publisher Firesquid have confirmed that Space Prison will launch a brand-new Closed Playtest shortly. Players will have a chance to experience a limited version of the game as the develoeprs are looking to see how the current build performs with multiple players trying it out at once. The Closed Playtest will kick off on Friday, May 24, and run all the way until Monday, June 3. In the meantime, still no word on when the game will be released into Early Access after the date was pushed back, but they also have a free demo available for you to play. You can sign up for the closed playtest on this Google Form.

Space Prison

Don't let the system break you. Survive in the Space Prison by crafting contraband, upgrading your prison cell, fighting alien creatures in turn-based brawls, and climbing to the top of the gangster ladder in this prison social survival game. Space Prison is the darkest hole in the universe, the experimental entity gathering both guilty and innocent aliens under the jurisdiction of the artificial system. To stay alive, you'll need to find allies among criminals. Fight for respect in brutal turn-based brawls. And domesticate this hole. While struggling to survive, find out the dark secrets this place hides, and there is a chance you'll be able to find your way out of here, one way or another…

Survive the toughest prison in the galaxy.

Earn respect. Build relations with other convicts to learn their stories or challenge them before they challenge you.

Find resources to craft contraband, build up your cell base, or to use in combat.

Join a gang and advance in a prison hierarchy until you're powerful enough to attempt an escape.

Explore the wicked paths of the space prison and discover the W.A.R.D.E.N's secrets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!