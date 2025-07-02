Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: fantastic four, marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Plans For July 2025 Content

Marvel Contest of Champions Rrevealed what's coming in the month of July, including two new villains, and more Fatnastic Four content

Article Summary Two new villains, The Maker and High Evolutionary, join Marvel Contest of Champions in July 2025.

Fantastic Four themed events, side quests, and rewards highlight the month’s special content.

New Squad Builder quest debuts, offering free 2-star champions and unique team-building gameplay.

Summoners Fest and Battlerealm Brawl 2025 qualifiers bring big competition and in-game prizes.

Kabam has released details for what Marvel Contest of Champions will be doing in July 2025, as the villains will have their way with the Fantastic Four. The game will be adding two new characters this month with The Maker and High Evolutionary, several new items will be happening with the FF gang, and more events have been planned including Summoners Fest. Youc an read more from he devs below, and get a full sense of the details for their Version 51.1 patch notes.

Marvel Contest of Champions – All Things Fantastic

Anticipation is building for the release of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Marvel Contest of Champions has exclusive in-game events, giveaways, and more for its Summoners leading up to the premiere! Here's what players can look forward to in-game:

Future Foundation Event: Assist the Fantastic Four with their Future Foundation endeavour by exploring The Battlerealm and completing events and objectives.

Assist the Fantastic Four with their Future Foundation endeavour by exploring The Battlerealm and completing events and objectives. Harness the Power of Mister Fantastic: Look for "Research Grant" collectibles spread across various game modes during the Fantastic FORCE Saga and trade in for a 7-Star Mister Fantastic.

Look for "Research Grant" collectibles spread across various game modes during the Fantastic FORCE Saga and trade in for a 7-Star Mister Fantastic. "Vaults of Variant" – Side Quest : Reed Richards' new studies on multiverse magic may lead to uncontrolled and violent duplication. Now through July 9 , players can assist Reed Richards in the "Vaults of Variant" side quest as he conducts dangerous research in The Multiverse.

: Reed Richards' new studies on multiverse magic may lead to uncontrolled and violent duplication. , players can assist Reed Richards in the "Vaults of Variant" side quest as he conducts dangerous research in The Multiverse. The Fantastic Four Supply Drop: Summoners, beginning June 20 at 4pm PT through August 14 at 4pm PT, make sure your team is as FANTASTIC as they deserve to be by logging in for 7 days of Progression for daily rewards which will ensure that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, and Thing are joining your roster!

Villain Takeover

Stay vigilant–The Contest has introduced manipulative villains The Maker and High Evolutionary to The Battlerealm! Players will have the opportunity to obtain The Maker on July 17, and High Evolutionary on July 31. Will The Contest survive the arrival of these cunning villains? Or will it be forever changed?

High Evolutionary: Herbert Wyndham began experimenting with genetic manipulation in an attempt to "evolve" rats. He was later approached by a disguised Inhuman who would hand him the blueprints to unlock genetic code. This advanced his experiments to evolving animals into humanoids he called "New Men". Obsessed in his pursuit of creating the perfect being, Wyndham renamed himself "High Evolutionary."

Herbert Wyndham began experimenting with genetic manipulation in an attempt to "evolve" rats. He was later approached by a disguised Inhuman who would hand him the blueprints to unlock genetic code. This advanced his experiments to evolving animals into humanoids he called "New Men". Obsessed in his pursuit of creating the perfect being, Wyndham renamed himself "High Evolutionary." The Maker: A dark descent caused an alternate universe Reed Richards to head towards villainy. Calamities followed, then rejection, murder and finally a confrontation with Sue which resulted in an outraged Johnny scarring Reed's face. Donning a helmet, Reed became The Maker, founding the Children of Tomorrow and evolving alongside them for thousands of years before returning to remake the world.

All-New Quest & Special Events

Squad Builder : Kabam is launching a brand new type of Quest July 16 unlike anything they have made before that will test both your skill and luck! The goal is to form the highest-scoring Squad possible. Each Squad formation has a score based on 'Factions' and 'Grades'. Build towards the best Squad formation with up to three rounds of swaps. When you are happy with your Squad, or when the swap rounds are done, take on the Boss Fight and lock in your Squad score! The best part about this Quest is that players will receive 52 FREE 2-STAR CHAMPIONS to play with in this mode. If you're brand new to MCoC, this is the best time to join ! The first Squad Builder, the Fantastic Force Recruitment Event, is coming later this month . Catch the latest Marvel Contest of Champions livestream on Twitch for a deep dive on the all-new Quest.

: Kabam is launching a unlike anything they have made before that will test both your skill and luck! The goal is to form the highest-scoring Squad possible. Each Squad formation has a score based on 'Factions' and 'Grades'. Build towards the best Squad formation with up to three rounds of swaps. When you are happy with your Squad, or when the swap rounds are done, take on the Boss Fight and lock in your Squad score! ! . Catch the latest Marvel Contest of Champions livestream on Twitch for a deep dive on the all-new Quest. Battlegrounds & Battlerealm Brawl : The qualification for Battlerealm Brawl 2025 has begun! Compete in the Gladiators' Circuit in Seasons 30 and 31 of Battlegrounds for a chance of being a competitor in Battlerealm Brawl 2025 at Summoners Fest.

: The qualification for Battlerealm Brawl 2025 has begun! Compete in the Gladiators' Circuit in Seasons 30 and 31 of Battlegrounds for a chance of being a competitor in Battlerealm Brawl 2025 at Summoners Fest. Summoners Fest: With the qualification stage for Battlerealm Brawl 2025 underway, Kabam is launching a "Realm Event" to run alongside Seasons 30 and 31. Players can participate across The Battlerealm to contribute points and collect big rewards. More info on the Summoners Fest can be found on MCoC's news page.

With the qualification stage for Battlerealm Brawl 2025 underway, Kabam is launching a "Realm Event" to run alongside Seasons 30 and 31. Players can participate across The Battlerealm to contribute points and collect big rewards. More info on the Summoners Fest can be found on MCoC's news page. "Limited Time Special Event": The Contest is launching a limited time special event players do not want to miss out on this July! Stay tuned for more in the weeks ahead.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!