Posted in: Card Games, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, Riftbound: League Of Legends TCG, UVS Games

EXCLUSIVE: Two New Riftbound: League of Legends TCG Cards Dropped

We've got an exclusive reveal of two more cards for Riftbound: League of Legends TCG, as the game will arrive later this year

Article Summary Exclusive reveal of two new Riftbound: League of Legends TCG cards ahead of official release.

Consult The Past, a Spell card, offers Hidden play and lets you draw two cards as a Reaction.

New Viktor Champion card features alternate Prototype skin art, bringing video game skins to TCG.

Riot Games and UVS plan more card reveals with a full Riftbound release arriving later this year.

Riot Games and UVS Games have given us here at Bleeding Cool the next chance to showoff two new cards for their upcoming game, Riftbound: League of Legends TCG. The company has been working with several content creators, streamers, and media outlets to slowly reveal different cards, and it's our turn next as we've got a new Spell card to show off, and a different look for one of the Champions.

So lets look at these two cards. First up, we got a Spell card called Consult The Past, costs you four but has no recycle effect, which is nice. It has the Hidden effect, which means once its played its automatically played face-down until you need it, essentially setting yourself up for some help later on. When you do use it as a Reaction, you get to draw two cards. Not a powerful Spell, but it could be a clutch spell when the time comes.

As for the other card, we've got ourselves a Champion card in the form of Viktor with some alternative art. This particular design will hit home with a number of League of Legends fans, as you're seeing him in his Prototype skin, or to be more clear, the rework of it. Nothing has changed about the card from the standard version of the Champion that you see out there, this is just a different kind of artwork that you can rotate in to add a different flavor of design to your deck. Mimicing how you can change up their skins in the video game.

You'll find more cards being revealed by different people in the weeks to come. If you want to learn more about the game, you can check out our articles, as we got to preview the game at Riot's HQ a few weeks back, while also learning about the release and tournament plans they have for the future. We're still waiting on a a proper release date to be revealed for the set, as it's scheduled to come out before year's end.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!