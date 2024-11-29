Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari 7800+

Atari 7800+ Has Started Shipping Out Today With Bonus Items

Those who pre-ordered the Atari 7800+ will be seeing them soon, as they ship out today along with some new addition items

Atari has a surprise for players who pre-ordered the Atari 7800+ retro console, as units have started shipping out, and new bonus items have been added to the release. First off, the team has introduced Wireless Controllers for the unit, as you'll be able to play with the traditional joystick as well as the old-school gamepad, back when all you really needed was two buttons and a stick. The team has also released several cartridge titles that work with the system, much like how it used to work with a ton of Atari's back catalog. We have more details on these items below.

Atari 7800+

The 7800+ uses HDMI to connect to modern TVs and devices and plays both new and original 2600 and 7800 games, with near-universal compatibility with first and third-party cartridges. Each console ships with the CX78+ Wireless Gamepad and a Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest 7800 game cartridge.

Wireless Controllers

The CX78+ Wireless Gamepad ($34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99) and CX40+ Wireless Joystick ($34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99) wirelessly connect to the new 7800+ and 2600+ consoles AND work with original 2600 and 7800 hardware using an included DB9 wireless adapter. You can even connect it to a PC with the included USB-C adapter.

Game Cartridges

Accompanying the release of the new Atari+ hardware are ten new game cartridges, including official Atari releases for popular homebrew games and three multi-game 2600+ cartridges. Every new game includes a color-printed user manual and will be available at mass retail for $29.99 (€29.99 / £24.99)

This 7800+ version of Asteroids Deluxe expands upon the original with new mechanics and intense two-player modes that introduce competition and varied playstyles.

Bounty Bob Strikes Back is a sequel to the cult classic Miner 2049er. For this port to a 7800+ cartridge, developer Robert DeCrescenzo added 10 additional caves.

In the 7800+ game Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest , a popular homebrew sequel to Crystal Castle s, you'll find everything a platforming fan could possibly want…including one adorable bear.

A brand new version of Berzerk brings the gameplay of the arcade classic to the 7800+. Evil Otto's ominous grin definitely included!

Charge your Phase Pistol and enter the fray in Frenzy , an Atari 7800+ version of the arcade sequel to Berzerk !

Space Duel is the first-ever 7800 port of the original 1982 vector-based arcade game. The unique two-player mode tethers two spaceships together for interdependent action.

A 2600+ release of Caverns of Mars brings the Atari 8-bit classic to cartridge for the first time. The adaptation by homebrew developer John W. Champeau adds new challenges to the original and an all-important save feature.

The Epyx Game Collection combines the best EPYX sports games into one 2600+ cartridge. Up to eight players can compete in multiple events in the Summer Games, Winter Games, and the California Games, which introduced Pacific Coast sports, including half-pipe, footbag, surfing, roller skating, BMX, and flying disc.

The M Network Collection combines the fast-paced action of Armor Ambush , Astroblast , Frogs and Flies , and Star Strike onto a single 2600+ cartridge. These four titles were adaptations of popular Intellivision games created for the Atari 2600 by Mattel Electronics.

In 1982, Atari responded to competition from the rival Intellivision by releasing a new series of sports games, including RealSports Baseball , Football , Volleyball , Soccer , Tennis, and Boxing . With the new RealSports Collection , they are available for the first time on a single 2600+ cartridge, including the never-before-released RealSports Basketball .

