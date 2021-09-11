Atari VCS Has Enabled Direct Access To All Major Cloud Game Services

Atari announced this week that they have opened up the Atari VCS to allow access to all major cloud gaming services on their console. Those who own one can now access the various cloud platforms directly from their dashboard, as they have routed access through the baked-in Chrome functionality. Right now you can download and access Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Luna, GeForce Now, and others directly from their menu, which the company was happy to celebrate they are the only first-party gaming device with the ability to do so. We got more details on it below from the company about the new addition.

"The Atari VCS team is thrilled to deliver all of the leading cloud gaming services to our users at one time and in one place," said Michael Arzt, Atari COO of Atari VCS and Connected Devices. "Many fans have been accessing these services on their own and asking for direct links for some time now. We actively strive to satisfy their various requests and will continue to add more exciting new features as we keep moving the VCS platform forward."

Users can easily access the cloud gaming services for free in the Atari VCS Store. Currently, all of the services can be played on the VCS with Atari Modern Controllers in USB wired mode, with wireless support coming at a later date. Users may use wireless Stadia, Xbox, and Luna controllers with the respective services in the meantime. Subscriptions are required for each individual service and the Atari VCS Companion mobile app (available on the App Store and Google Play) or a mouse and keyboard will be needed to sign in the first time. The Atari VCS also ships with Antstream Arcade, the leading retro game streaming system, which gives users access to more than a thousand home and arcade classics. Antstream on the VCS has several unique Atari games and features and supports both wireless and wired play with the Atari Classic Joystick and Atari Modern Controller.