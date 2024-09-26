Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Bandai Namco Drops Multiple News Bits During 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Bandai Namco had several news announcements this week for multiple titles leading up to and during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Article Summary Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash receives character update and new outfits DLC, available from September 26.

Synduality Echo Of Ada confirms release date on January 23, 2025, with pre-order perks and early access.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm adds Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression) and new DLC Pack 5 content.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls reveals new characters and forms with a thrilling new Reawakening trailer.

Bandai Namco has revealed multiple new pieces of news this week ahead of and during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show. Since the company dropped so much at once, we're just listing the ones we didn't get to here so you can check them all out at once. Because there's just too much going on this week, and honestly, this is helping you more than us. Enjoy!

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – Character Update

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is getting a free update, showcased in this new trailer, which showcases extensive gameplay for Kasumi Miwa and introduces the Kyoto Jujutsu High School girls' outfits as new paid downloadable content. This new update will be available across all platforms starting on September 26.

Synduality Echo Of Ada – Release Date Confirmed

The upcoming PvPvE extraction shooter, where players explore and battle through the dangerous post-apocalyptic surface with their Magus AI partner in deadly mechs called CRADLECOFFINS, will release on Jan. 23, 2025. Drifters eager to begin their sorties to the surface of ruined Amasia, scavenging the wastes for vital resources or hunting for bounties, can pre-order the game to receive early access, unique Magus outfits and customization options, and more.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – DLC Pack 5

Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression) enters the fray as the next playable DLC character. First introduced in the animated series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Boruto gains incredible powers through Karma, a seal granted by the formidable Otsutsuki clan. DLC Pack 5 includes the character Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression), a new costume, twelve matching voice lines, and five exclusive Ninja Info Card images. The DLC also features a powerful, new Combination Secret Technique called Apocalypse, which is usable only when Sasuke Uchiha, Madara Uchiha, and Indra Otsutsuki are on the same team.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls – Release Window Confirmed

In the latest Reawakening trailer, new characters and forms are revealed, including Ulquiorra with his Resurrección Segunda Etapa as well as Full Hollowfication Ichigo. They join an expanding roster of characters like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Yoruichi Shihoin, Chad, and the recently announced Kenpachi Zaraki. Awaken the blade and reverse your fate in thrilling action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, players will be able to unleash unique sword abilities like Bankai and unlock new forms in a battle to claim victory against their opponents. Bleach is a popular sword-fighting battle action comic series that ran in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump until issue 38 in 2016. The TV animation series was broadcast from 2004 to March 2012, and a total of four movie versions have been released so far.

Tekken 8 – Heihachi Mishima Gameplay Trailer

Heihachi Mishima rightly earned his moniker the "King of the Iron Fist" after founding the Mishima Zaibatsu with its formidable private army and being feared worldwide for his countless acts of tyranny. Heihachi waged a brutal war that divided the world in two with G Corp—led by his son, who bore the devil gene, Kazuya Mishima. At its culmination, Heihachi was defeated by Kazuya and thrown into a river of lava, leading the world to believe that he was truly dead…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!