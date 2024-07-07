Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Battle Talent, Cydream

Battle Talent Adds New Multiplayer & Mix Realities Update

CyDream has released abrand-new update for their VR title Battle Talent, as players get both multiplayer and Mixed Reality.

Article Summary CyDream updates Battle Talent with engaging multiplayer combat for up to four players.

Mixed Realities feature lets players see and fight in their own environment.

New combat dynamics include aerial combos, magic abilities, and weapon infusions.

Roguelite levels, advanced physics, and an extensive mod system enhance gameplay.

VR developer and publisher CyDream has released a brand new update for Battle Talent, as the game has added multiplayer combat to the mix. This new update now allows four players to battle at the same time, either locally or online, as you can collaborate with others to take out enemies and topple bosses as a team. What's more, the Mixed Realities will now allow you to see the game in a new light as you do battle in your home or wherever else you plan on fighting these creatures as a team. You can see more int he latest trailer above.

Battle Talent

Harnessing the power of virtual reality in multiplayer, Battle Talent transports you to perilous combat arenas. Explore dynamic levels with your fellow adventurers and experiment with weapons, abilities, and magical summons to discover how your strengths complement each other in battle. Charge into the fight and think strategically using the realistic physics system of Battle Talent. Throw your foe into the air while your partner fires a deadly arrow to finish the job. Freeze the group of encroaching enemies to buy your group more time to heal. Combine the power of your flaming ax with your partner's lightning summons to devastate the gaggle of goblins before you. Together, they utilize aerial combos, sword attacks, shooting, magic abilities, and infused weapons to keep the fight varied and tailored to your own playstyles.

Advanced Physics: Battle Talent's advanced physics delivers precise collision detection, climbing mechanics, realistic physics feedback, immersive sound effects, formidable weaponry, and challenging adversaries.

Battle Talent's advanced physics delivers precise collision detection, climbing mechanics, realistic physics feedback, immersive sound effects, formidable weaponry, and challenging adversaries. Rich Combat: Battle Talent boasts an extensive array of combat maneuvers, including aerial combos, deflections, grabs, throws, dismemberment, shooting, and magical abilities.

Battle Talent boasts an extensive array of combat maneuvers, including aerial combos, deflections, grabs, throws, dismemberment, shooting, and magical abilities. Magic-Infused Weapons: Numerous weapons feature distinct abilities, such as summoning lightning or ice. Experiment with other abilities using the new enchantment and imbuement system.

Numerous weapons feature distinct abilities, such as summoning lightning or ice. Experiment with other abilities using the new enchantment and imbuement system. Roguelite Levels: Diverse roguelite levels offer sprawling, seamless dungeons teeming with enemies. As you progress, reap rewards and unlock an array of new abilities and weapons through in-game stores.

Diverse roguelite levels offer sprawling, seamless dungeons teeming with enemies. As you progress, reap rewards and unlock an array of new abilities and weapons through in-game stores. Mod System: The integrated mod system consistently maintains a top-ten position on Mod.io, boasting an extensive library of over 2,000 available mods.

The integrated mod system consistently maintains a top-ten position on Mod.io, boasting an extensive library of over 2,000 available mods. Mixed Reality for Quest 3: Experience combat in mixed reality with Battle Talent's innovative mode, the first sword-fighting game to support Mixed Reality. Engage in multiplayer battles in mixed reality, transforming the experience into an offline party game.

