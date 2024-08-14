Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Bugs Everyone Out In MultiVersus On August 20

The ghost with the most has a confirmed release date MultiVersus, as Beetlejuice scared his way into the roster next week.

Article Summary Beetlejuice joins MultiVersus roster on August 20 with ghastly abilities from film and animated series.

WB Games drops a trailer showcasing Beetlejuice's unique attacks, including summoning beetles and sandworms.

Exclusive Beetlejuice-inspired skins for existing characters will also be available upon his release.

MultiVersus offers intense 2v2 battles, iconic characters, and cross-platform play with continuous updates.

WB Games has released a brand new trailer and info for the next addition to MultiVersus, as Beetlejuice makes his way to the roster next week. In what's clearly a promotion to help put more focus on the upcoming cinematic sequel, the character will arrive with a number of attacks and special abilities that make callbacks to both the original film and the animated series. However, it feels more like their own take on the character at the same time. Along with his addition, you'll find skins for other characters themed around his striped suit and ghoulish look. Enjoy the trailer here, showing him off as he arrives on August 20.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is an assassin-class fighter who will deliver his unique blend of undead charm straight from the Afterlife. In the new video, the shapeshifting "Bio Exorcist" deploys ghoulish attacks and creepy-crawly companions to send a chill up the Multiverse's spine, including his ability to summon beetles and sandworms to assist during battle, protrude spikes from all over his body to inflict pain, and charge up devastating overhead hammers to slam down on opponents. The trailer also shows off the Beetlejuice Matador variant, along with the Beetlejuice-inspired Afterlife variants that will be available for a variety of MultiVersus characters in conjunction with the Beetlejuice release on August 20.

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!