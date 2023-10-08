Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Below The Stone, Strollart

Below The Stone Arrives In Early Access This November

Apogee Entertainment is bring Below The Stone to Early Access, but not before you can try a free demo of the game at Steam Next Fest.

Developer Strollart and publishers Apogee Entertainment revealed that Below The Stone will be released into Early Access this November. The game has been teased for a while this year as they are taking excavating to an entirely new level, figuratively and literally. You'll be heading deep below the surface to mine for gems and other treasures, but there are plenty of creatures waiting to stop you from taking their treasures. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest from October 9-16, followed by the Early Access release on November 17.

"Leave no stone unturned in this rocky roguelike where mining dwarves explore the Kingdom of Draggas. Below The Stone invites explorers to dive into procedurally generated caves where unknown risks and rewards lie in wait. Grab a hardhat, a pickaxe, and answer the Earthmother's call while clearing pathways through the Kingdom's increasingly perilous layers filled with dozens of biomes. Hunt for treasure across stony hollows, magma-spouting volcanic depths, and crystal-filled caverns, each with its own characters, local flora, and area-specific enemies that call for different equipment and playstyles."

"Each expedition requires careful calculation. Venture through naturally occurring pathways to complete mission objectives, or carve through fully destructible rock walls hiding secret dungeons and shortcuts. Be careful not to go too deep, as gear is forever lost in failed runs. Return in one piece by balancing progression, resource management, and greed during every odyssey into the unknown, and deposit valuable loot and gear in above-ground banks for future cave dives. Befriend the Blacksmith and deposit raw materials to craft upgraded weapons, armor, and equipment for future runs. Combine raw materials with rare metals to progress from simple tin pickaxes and crossbows to mighty axes and Blunderbusses, and don material-matching armor sets for added stat bonuses."

