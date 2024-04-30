Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The Rising of the Shield Hero, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross x Rising Of The Shield Hero Collab Live

Netmarble launmched a brand new collaboration for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross as The Rising Of The Shield Hero has arrived.

Article Summary Netmarble launches Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross x The Rising Of The Shield Hero collab.

Two new SSR heroes, Glass and Fitoria, join the roster alongside returning favorites.

Special missions, check-in events, and boss battles offer exclusive rewards and materials.

Collab-themed underground labyrinth available, providing unique gameplay and prizes.

Netmarble has a new collaboration live in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as players can now play with characters from The Rising Of The Shield Hero. Serving as a bit of an encore to a previous collab, this one will bring about several new heroes to the game, along with a series of in-game events, coupled with limited-time rewards. This includes two new Collaboration Heroes on the roster in the form of SSR [Vassal Wielder] Glass and SSR [Filolial Queen] Fitoria. We have more info below, as the content will be live for the next few weeks.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross x The Rising Of The Shield Hero

7DS X The Rising of the Shield Hero Returns Pick-Up Draw: Provides an opportunity to earn the two newly added collab heroes as well as the four returning ones, including SSR [Shield Hero] Iwatani Naofumi , SSR [Naofumi's Sword] Raphtalia , SSR [Queen's Successor] Filo and SSR [Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna . Collab heroes are guaranteed at 600 mileage, and players can select 1 out of the six heroes available.

Provides an opportunity to earn the two newly added collab heroes as well as the four returning ones, including , , and . Collab heroes are guaranteed at 600 mileage, and players can select 1 out of the six heroes available. 7DS X The Rising of the Shield Hero Returns Special Missions: A special quest composed of five different submissions is now available. Players will be rewarded with Pick Up Tickets (up to 10 total) and various Upgrade Materials, such as Super Awakening Coins and SSR Evolution Pendants, when they clear specific missions. Once all special missions are cleared, players can obtain the Collab Hero SSR [Naofumi's Sword] Raphtalia.

A special quest composed of five different submissions is now available. Players will be rewarded with Pick Up Tickets (up to 10 total) and various Upgrade Materials, such as Super Awakening Coins and SSR Evolution Pendants, when they clear specific missions. Once all special missions are cleared, players can obtain the Collab Hero SSR [Naofumi's Sword] Raphtalia. 7DS X The Rising of the Shield Hero Event Boss Battle – Book of Despair: The sinister Kyo Ethnina appears as the Event Boss. Based on the total number of Event Boss Battles cleared, players will receive the Collab Holy Relic Material Box, Legendary Seals, Diamonds, and other Upgrade Materials. Event Currencies earned during the boss battle can be exchanged for items such as the Collab Hero Costume, SSR Evolution Pendant, and Collab Holy Relic Material Box.

The sinister Kyo Ethnina appears as the Event Boss. Based on the total number of Event Boss Battles cleared, players will receive the Collab Holy Relic Material Box, Legendary Seals, Diamonds, and other Upgrade Materials. Event Currencies earned during the boss battle can be exchanged for items such as the Collab Hero Costume, SSR Evolution Pendant, and Collab Holy Relic Material Box. Collab Special Underground Labyrinth: A special season underground labyrinth is now available only during the event period. Players can try the Collab Heroes, as these characters can be found in a basic deck. Valuable rewards such as the Underground Labyrinth Artifact Card, Diamonds, Super Awakening Tokens, and SSR Evolution Pendant are offered.

A special season underground labyrinth is now available only during the event period. Players can try the Collab Heroes, as these characters can be found in a basic deck. Valuable rewards such as the Underground Labyrinth Artifact Card, Diamonds, Super Awakening Tokens, and SSR Evolution Pendant are offered. 7DS X The Rising of the Shield Hero Check-in Event: Check-in during the 14-day promotional period and obtain up to 70 Diamonds and 30 Collab Pick Up Tickets.

Check-in during the 14-day promotional period and obtain up to 70 Diamonds and 30 Collab Pick Up Tickets. Other Events: Players can earn the Holy Relic Materials that can be used toward the four Collab Heroes for free through various events and contents, including the Spin Event, Event Boss Battle, Diamond Perks Event, and more.

