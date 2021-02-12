Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 47 Requirements In Pokémon GO

The level cap has been raised to 50 in Pokémon GO, tasking Level 40 trainers with earning XP, and completing new requirements in order to level up. Here's everything trainers need to know about Level 47 and how to get there.

When you click on your profile page in Pokémon GO, you will now see that a Research icon has been added to the end of a bar showcasing how much XP is needed to get to Level 47. Here are the following tasks needed to get to Level 47 and a breakdown of how to get there efficiently.

XP Requirement: 18,000,000

XP earned before this level counters toward this goal, so anything earned in excess of what previous levels required will help you out here.

Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species

Self-explanatory! No going in with a team of six Metagross. Also, using a Dragonite and a Shadow Dragonite won't count as two different species. They must be completely different species, regardless of any other variations.

Win a three-star raid using only Pokémon with 1,500 CP or less

This seems like quite the challenge, but what they don't say is that you must solo the raid. You can bring in a friend using maxed out Pokémon to help you here.

Power up 3 Pokémon to their max CAP

This is quite the task, considering they mean power up to Level 50, not the previous max of Level 40. This will require a whopping 296 Candy XL, which is quite hard to come by. My advice is to focus on a few species that you commonly see. Pikachu and Eevee are good bets. Catch, trade, transfer. Also, pay attention to events. Wooper Watch allowed me to accrue enough Candy XL to max Wooper to Level 5o, but Wooper generally isn't available enough outside of that event. Taking advantage of the right Pokémon GO event at the right time is the key here.

Earn 20 Platinum medals

Believe it or not, this is one of the easier ones here. If you're a player who has made it to Level 46, it's a given that you'll have many Platinum medals already earned. Some of the easier medals to earn Platinum on are:

Kanto, Johto badges: Catch (or just get, via trade or hatching too) every Pokémon from these regions.

Collector: Catch 50,000 Pokémon.

Scientist: Evolve 2,000 Pokémon.

Breeder: Hatch 2,500 Eggs.

Pikachu Fan: Catch 1,000 Pikachu.

Berry Master: Feed 15,000 Berries at gyms.

Gym Leader: Defend Gyms for 15,000 hours.

Pokémon Ranger: Complete 2,500 Field Research tasks.

Idol: Become Best Friends with 20 Trainers.

Schoolkid, Black Belt, Bird Keeper, Punk Girl, Ruin Maniac, Hiker, Bug Catcher, Hex Maniac, Rail Staff, Kindler, Swimmer: Gardener , Rocker, Psychic, Skier, Delinquent, Fairy Tale Girl, Dragon Tamer: All of these are Type-specific badges tasking Pokémon GO trainers with catching 2,500 of each type of Pokémon. The only truly difficult one is the Dragon Tamer badge.

Best of luck, fellow trainers!