Naganadel Soon? Blacephalon & Stakataka Debut In Pokémon GO

The arrival of Blacephalon and Stakatake leaves just one Ultra Beast missing from Pokémon GO. Will Naganadel release in May as well?

Article Summary May 2024 features new Ultra Beasts, Blacephalon and Stakataka, with Naganadel expected.

Tapu Fini and Regirock return in Pokémon GO Raids, each with a chance of being shiny.

Special Raid Hours offer opportunities to encounter various Legendaries and Ultra Beasts.

Mega Raids include Mega Alakazam, Gyarados, and Pidgeot, with each potentially shiny.

A new slate of Raid content has been announced for Pokémon GO. This includes the return of an Island Guardian of Alola and a Legendary Titan of Hoenn along with the debut of two new Ultra Beasts. Let's take a closer look at everything coming to Raids in May 2024.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in May 2024:

May 2 – May 16: Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) Tapu Fini will have the special attack Nature's Madness, which deals 90 power in Gyms and Raids with 80 power (please a decrease in the opponent's defense) in Trainer battles

Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) May 16 – May 23: Regirock (can be Shiny)

Regirock (can be Shiny) May 23 – June 1: The new Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakatak make their debut. They will be regional: Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere

The new Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakatak make their debut. They will be regional: Weekends in May: Shadow Entei

The big news is the arrival of Blacephalon and Stakataka. Along with Poipole, who arrived through Special Research in the current Pokémon GO World of Wonders Season, these Ultra Beasts made up three of the four introduced in the Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon games. The only one left off is Naganadel. I wonder if the final event of this season, which has been confirmed to relate to Ultra Space, ties into Naganadel. It is, after all, Poipole's evolution. Once Naganadel is released, every Ultra Beast will be released in Pokémon GO.

This does not include Necrozma. That species, while related to Ultra Beasts, is instead considered a Legendary Pokémon. Let's take a look at the rest of the Raid content.

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2024 are:

Wednesday, May 1: Registeel (can be Shiny)

Registeel (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 8: Tapu Fini (can be Shiny)

Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 15: Tapu Fini (can be Shiny)

Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 22: Regirock (can be Shiny)

Regirock (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 29: Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere



I suggest preparing to remote Raid to whichever Ultra Beast is not in your hemisphere during these Raid Hours, as invites will be easier to come across during that window of time.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2024:

May 2 – May 16: Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny)

Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny) May 16 – May 23: Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny)

Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny) May 23 – June 1: Mega Pideot (can be Shiny)

This confirms that no new Megas will be unlocked in May 2024.

