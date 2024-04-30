Posted in: 10:10 Games, Funko Fusion, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: funko, funko pop

Funko Fusion Drops New Trailer With Game Information

We got a better look at what Funko Fusion has in store, as this new IP-filled franchise will arrive in mid-September for PC.

Skybound Games and 10:10 Games released a brand new trailer and details about their upcoming massive IP franchise game, Funko Fusion. We've been waiting a long time to see what this would be, and it looks like Funko fans are going to get an experience like no other. Multiple IPs have signed on to be used as each of their worlds will become a 3D platforming mini-game featuring their individual characters. You'll explore that world and beat the objective while also unlocking new characters along the way to use in other mini-games. You can even swap characters around, as we were shown a demo featuring He-Man in the zombie-filled world of Shawn Of The Dead.

The roster is insane and looks to only get bigger as you'll have shelves of characters to choose from. All of which is tied to one major storyline showing a corrupted king taking over every world in various forms. We have more info about the game below, along with a couple of quotes from the parties involved, as the game will be released on September 13, 2024.

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that's all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Explore your favorite franchises in video game form, relive memorable moments, and play through a unique story that ties them all together! Shoot, blast, and whack enemies in ranged and melee combat. Craft gadgets and items to give yourself an advantage or to unlock hidden areas.

"Funko Fusion is our first, explosive entry in console video gaming. New and longtime Pop! fans will traverse, explore, and adventure through incredible worlds inspired by some of NBCUniversal's most iconic brands and characters, in addition to a wealth of surprises from both Skybound and Funko," said Jason Bischoff, VP of Licensing and Business Development at Funko. "Fans have been champing at the bit for more information since our announcement. We are so grateful for that excitement, and for the opportunity to start sharing the extraordinary work, and partnership of our friends at 10:10 Games. Fall 2024, it's all about Funko Fusion!"

"We're honored to be working alongside these juggernauts of entertainment and pop culture to bring Funko Fusion to life," said Ian Howe, Managing Partner at Skybound Games. "To expand the fun for Skybound fans, bringing The Walking Dead and Invincible into the fold, is really just icing on the cake. Invincible, Omni-Man, Rick Grimes, and Michonne, alongside some of NBCUniversal's most amazing characters? We can't wait for fans to experience this!"

