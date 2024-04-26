Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: EA Sports WRC, WRC

EA Sports WRC Announces New Beta For VR Addition

EA Sports WRC will be adding a new upgrade to the game for players looking to race in VR, as a Beta for the mode for it is out now.

Article Summary EA Sports WRC launches VR Beta, offering immersive rally racing experience.

VR mode integrates seamlessly into the main game on PC with no separate beta branch.

Compatible with major VR headsets, the feature enhances in-game realism and control.

Creative Director Matthew Battison highlights VR's adrenaline-fueled, true-to-life rally.

Electronic Arts announced a new addition would be coming to EA Sports WRC, as players will soon be able to experience the game in VR. This is your chance to take the game in a new direction as you'll plunk yourself down into the driver's seat and have full control over the car as if you were really racing it. We have more details below with snippets from their FAQ in the latest blog, as well as a quote from the team, as they look to present one of the first VR racing experiences in a major racing title.

EA Sports WRC Goes VR

VR Beta is integrated into the main EA Sports WRC game on PC; you will not need to join a separate beta branch on Steam, for example. There is no time limit or restriction on when VR Beta is available; any PC player with compatible hardware can launch EA Sports WRC in VR, and VR will not be removed from the game going forward. When we are confident enough to say that VR is in a fully completed state, we will no longer refer to it as VR Beta. EA Sports WRC VR Beta is available on PC (Steam, Epic, EA App) through compatible headsets. If you have a compatible VR headset connected, you will be asked whether you want to play in VR or non-VR mode when you boot up the game.

"We are really excited to be bringing VR to EA Sports WRC," says Creative Director Matthew Battison, "With VR, players will be able to experience rallying directly through the driver's eyes and immerse themselves fully in the challenging experience that the WRC offers. They will be able to feel the adrenaline as they reach incredible speeds and tackle gravity-defying jumps in the unforgiving asphalt, gravel, and snow stages while soaking in the highly detailed environments of the 18 game locations."

