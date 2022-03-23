Call Of Duty League Announces Resurgence Rebirth Island Tournament

Organizers for the Call Of Duty League announced today they are running a new tournament where it's amateurs versus pros on Rebirth Island. The full name of the event is the Resurgence Rebirth Island Tournament, and it will give you, yes you, the average gamer at home a chance to show off your skills on the big stage as they will be having the best of the best non-professional players up against the pros. With players competing for both ultimate bragging rights and a prize pool of $100k. Players can register starting today at the link above and get their squads ready as they will compete online in the CDL Resurgence Rebirth Quads Playlist on April 5th and 6th. The top 40 teams will advance to qualifiers. We have more info and the brackets below.

Competitors will drop in and rack up as many points as possible based on the scoring system above. Players will be scored based on their 10 best performances during the open playlist. Team scores will consist of the total of their 4 players' scores. The top 40 teams will move to the Qualification Stage. Competitors may play with whomever they want during the in-game playlist, but in order to advance we look at your total team score with the teammates you select on GameBattles. Thinking about giving yourself or your teammates an unfair advantage? Don't. All accounts will be checked to ensure they are in good standing before advancing in the competition.

The Top 40 teams from the In-Game Open Stage who registered on GameBattles and meet all eligibility requirements will advance to the Qualification Stage. The Qualification Stage consists of two rounds. In Round 1, the 40 teams will be placed into 4 groups of 10 teams. Each group will battle through 4 maps. The top 5 teams from each group will advance to Round 2, which is made up of 2 groups of 10 teams. Battling again through a 4 map series, the top 4 teams from each group will advance to the Main Stage to face Call of Duty League organizations. Scoring remains the same with aggregate points by team across 4 maps.