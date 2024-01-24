Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: BigBig Won

BigBig Won Reveals The Rainbow Pro 2 Controller

BigBig Won have revealed their latest gaming controller with the new Rainbow Pro 2, compatible with multiple gaming platforms.

Article Summary BigBig Won's Rainbow Pro 2 controller supports major platforms with seamless switching.

Customize RGB lighting and controls with the 'Elite' App for a personalized gaming experience.

Enjoy advanced features like 6-Axis Gyro, 1000Hz polling rate, and interchangeable components.

Ergonomic semi-transparent design with 'GYROCON+' tech for precision in every gaming genre.

BigBig Won has revealed its latest gaming controller to hit the market as players can now get their hands on the Rainbow Pro 2. This is the cuilmi9nation of their various controllers put into a single unit, as they are looking to "redefine" what it means to have a pro-controller, Aside from having all of the options you could want and a customizable light system inside, the controller works for multiple platforms and can be switched between them in an instant from PC, Xbox, PS4, Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch. We have more details below as you can get the standard controller for $65, or a combo with a charging dock, three sets of joystick caps, and two sets of D-pad caps for $80.

BigBig Won Rainbow Pro 2 Controller

The Rainbow 2 Pro excels in its advanced features designed to provide a competitive edge for gamers. The BigBig Won 'Elite' App allows real-time adjustments for motion control, joystick, trigger, buttons, and Macro settings. The RGB lighting effects can also be personalized through the app, which enhances the gaming experience according to the user's preference. It also features two back buttons and two additional top buttons, which can be remapped as required. Additionally, Dual Motor Vibration, which has adjustable intensity levels, is built-in, helping to make the gaming experience even more immersive. Interchangeable thumb-sticks and D-Pad are even included, which can be swapped for each game genre to help gain an advantage over other players.

With the Rainbow 2 Pro, connectivity is also no longer a concern as gamers can enjoy the freedom of wireless gameplay through the 2.4G wireless dongle, Bluetooth, or opt for a traditional wired connection via USB cable. This ensures a reliable and interference-free connection, providing gamers with the flexibility to play across various platforms. The controller's Near Field Communication ability enables wireless Amiibo sensing on the Switch platform, while the one-touch wake-up function allows for quick activation of the Switch host, even from sleep mode. The Rainbow 2 Pro is an ultimate performance controller, designed for seamless compatibility with major gaming platforms such as Windows PC, Xbox, PS4, Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch – eliminating the need for additional drivers. It introduces an array of features that elevate the gaming experience to new heights, including a 1000Hz ultra-high polling rate (perfect for FPS Games), a 6-Axis Gyro, 4x remappable buttons, App customisation, Vibration, Turbo, NFC, and Wake-Up functionality.

Manufactured with precision and innovation in mind, the controller features a semi-transparent shell with a matte surface, providing a sleek and ergonomic design for comfortable gaming sessions. The inclusion of 2 custom back buttons, 2 top buttons, Hall-effect triggers, and an ALPS joystick ensures precise control and responsiveness in every gaming scenario. The Rainbow 2 Pro also introduces 'GYROCON+' technology, delivering an unparalleled motion aiming experience for PC gamers. With a 0 dead-zone joystick for accurate aiming, 12-bit, 2000+ axis resolution joystick, the controller guarantees smooth and responsive gameplay. The Hall-effect trigger further enhances precision, offering gamers optimal control for different gaming genres. Whether it's steadying an aim on a sniper rifle in the latest FPS, or going for 1st position in a racing sim, the Rainbow 2 Pro is the ideal precision tool.

