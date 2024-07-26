Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Billy Kane Has Joined Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves has revealed another character coming to the roster as Billy Kane makes his return to the series

Article Summary Billy Kane returns to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves with his bo-staff in hand and a grudge against Terry Bogard.

As Geese Howard's right-hand man, Billy now leads the Howard Connection after his mentor's demise.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves introduces the REV System, adding dynamic offensive options to battles.

The game features evolved classic battle systems and experience-tailored control schemes for all players.

SNK revealed another new character coming to Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, as a longtime fighter returns in the form of Billy Kane. Carrying his signature bo-staff, Billy is one of the many "shades of grey" characters in the series who really isn't a good or bad character, more of a middle-of-the-road fighter, depending on what his interests are in each game. But his skills are still on point as he has a flurry of moves that can chain easily. Enjoy the latest trailer for him here as we wait to see when in 2025 the game will be released.

Billy Kane

As a loyal right-hand man to the infamous Geese Howard, Billy has taken the reins of the Howard Connection following his late mentor's demise. Though he now leads the syndicate, he is consumed by the challenge of guiding his bereaved family of associates into a new era. One thing remains certain amidst the darkness and turmoil: Billy harbors a deep grudge against Terry Bogard, the man responsible for his master's death.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

