Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire To Crossover With Attack On Titan

Crunchyroll Games announced a new crossover event for Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire as it will collide with the cast of Attack On Titan. The event will see several characters from the series jump into the game for a limited time for some epic mash-up battles, collectibles, and more. We have the full rundown of what you can do during the event below as it is now live in the game on both Android and iOS.

The limited time collaboration with Attack on Titan brings popular characters Eren, Mikasa, and Levi into the world of Bloodline in pixel form. During the crossover, players can collect the Attack on Titan characters along with other items for trade-in rewards, and can complete collaboration missions. The cross over collaboration will also feature themed dungeons as well as pre-registration rewards and many cute Attack on Titan cosmetics that players can unlock for their profiles. Players will earn bonuses for unlocking and using the Attack on Titan characters. RETRO-STYLE MOBILE JRPG – One of the most popular types of mobile games, Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire is a tactical turn-based card game in a modern fantasy setting.

One of the most popular types of mobile games, Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire is a tactical turn-based card game in a modern fantasy setting. OVER 400 CHARACTERS TO COLLECT – from valiant knights, demonic warlords, to maniacal jesters and minigun-toting waifus, there's a mind boggling array of heroes to unlock and evolve, with more new characters always on the way

from valiant knights, demonic warlords, to maniacal jesters and minigun-toting waifus, there's a mind boggling array of heroes to unlock and evolve, with more new characters always on the way CHARACTER GROWTH & PROGRESSION – Take your characters into battle and feed them powerful upgrade materials to unlock their true powers.

Take your characters into battle and feed them powerful upgrade materials to unlock their true powers. REAL TIME GUILD BATTLES – Destroy opposing forces in real-time Guild War battles with friends and guild mates.

Destroy opposing forces in real-time Guild War battles with friends and guild mates. BLOODY COMPETITION – Claw your way through other players in a multitude of PVP features like the Arena, Tower of Fate, as well as giant Guild Battles, and live cross-server Wars!

Claw your way through other players in a multitude of PVP features like the Arena, Tower of Fate, as well as giant Guild Battles, and live cross-server Wars! PLAY MORE, GRIND LESS – With features like Auto Battle, Raid, and Auto-Mine, Bloodline allows you to devote more of your time to managing your squad and fighting off the Holy Land. Clear stages and progress through the game effortlessly while earning all the items and materials to level up your fun!