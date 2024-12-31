Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Bootstrap Island, Maru VR Productions

Bootstrap Island Receives Free Demo While in Early Access

You can check out a free demo of the new VR adventure title Bootstrap Island as they continue to work on it in Early Access

Article Summary Explore Bootstrap Island, a 17th Century VR survival adventure, now with a free demo during Early Access.

Experience short, intense roguelike sessions as a shipwrecked survivor on a perilous tropical island.

Enjoy a dynamic open-world with realistic physics, where your choices impact the story and gameplay.

Discover a rich narrative with a progression system that unlocks new resources as you survive longer.

VR developer and publisher Maru VR Productions has launched a free demo for their latest game, Bootstrap Island, while it sits in Early Access release. If you haven't seen this game, you play a shipwrecked survivor from the 17th Century who must find ways to gain shelter, food, water, and more as you attempt to survive and possibly find a way off this tropical yet volcanic hunk of rock. The game has technically been available for a while now, as they dropped the EA version on Steam back in February 2024. The new demo will provide players with a very limited experience in comparison, as they have provided enough content for you to get the idea and explore a bit, but not enough to experience an entire game. You can check out more info below and the teaser trailer above as the demo is live on the game's Steam page.

Bootstrap Island

Bootstrap Island is a Robinson Crusoe-style roguelike survival game where you play as the sole survivor of a shipwreck in the 17th Century; you must quickly learn to adapt and survive on a mysterious and ruthless island filled with deadly threats and secrets to explore. With realistic VR mechanics, players will feel fully immersed in the lush environment and its challenges.

A ruthless roguelike experience with short, intense sessions. No hand-holding; survive as best you can.

Progression system. Surviving longer unlocks new resources and improves further chances.

Randomized resources and consequence-based outcomes to your decisions. Every player will have a unique experience.

A dynamic, open-world game featuring realistic, simulated physics and systems-based gameplay. Day and night, fire, liquid, etc., all with a direct impact on gameplay.

A captivating narrative set in a 17th Century storybook atmosphere. The story changes according to the player`s progress and decisions.

