Bounce Arcade Confirms November Release Date
Velan Studios have put an official release date on Bounce Arcade, as the game will be out on Meta Quest in late November
VR developer and publisher Velan Studios has confirmed that Bounce Arcade will be released in Meta Quest later this November. In case you haven't checked this one out yet, the game has you playing in a 3D pinball world where levels have been turned into virtual tables, and you'll need to explore and figure out all of the mini-games and necessary objectives to survive and leave. In time for Halloween, the team released a new trailer, which you can check out above, showing off a new haunted mansion level. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on November 21, 2024.
Bounce Arcade
-
Gunpowder Gulch: Rob a dusty town while dodging the law in a thrilling Wild West heist. Test your aim and wits through safe-cracking, barrages of flying barrels, and shootouts where your paddles transform into pistols to fend off deputies.
-
Asteroid Outpost: Survive the perils of deep space mining as you harvest Arcadium from dangerous asteroids. Repair your ship and unleash multiball chaos as you bring the vessel's critical systems back online.
-
Monster Manor: Explore a haunted mansion filled with eerie surprises and restless spirits. Light candles, catch ghosts and battle monstrous forces as you uncover the secrets of the mysterious manor.