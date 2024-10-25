Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Bounce Arcade, Velan Studios

Bounce Arcade Confirms November Release Date

Velan Studios have put an official release date on Bounce Arcade, as the game will be out on Meta Quest in late November

Article Summary Bounce Arcade hits Meta Quest on Nov 21, 2024, offering an engaging 3D pinball experience.

Explore 4 immersive worlds: Wild West, deep space, haunted manor, and more.

Innovative gameplay with hand paddles, skill shots, and chaotic pinball action.

Master unique mini-games: robbing towns, mining asteroids, and catching ghosts.

VR developer and publisher Velan Studios has confirmed that Bounce Arcade will be released in Meta Quest later this November. In case you haven't checked this one out yet, the game has you playing in a 3D pinball world where levels have been turned into virtual tables, and you'll need to explore and figure out all of the mini-games and necessary objectives to survive and leave. In time for Halloween, the team released a new trailer, which you can check out above, showing off a new haunted mansion level. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on November 21, 2024.

Bounce Arcade

Enter the machine and play pinball like you've never seen before in Bounce Arcade! Wield your hands as paddles, guiding the ball through four immersive pinball worlds, each with its own challenges and surprises. Nostalgic and frantic elements of classic pinball join all-new skills for a fast-paced arcade experience. Trigger the Guide to nudge the ball where you want it to go and activate Attract to magnetically pull the ball back to you, all for the ultimate skill shots (if you can master them). Experience chaotic pinball action flipped inside out! Unique mini-games bring each pinball table to life:

Gunpowder Gulch: Rob a dusty town while dodging the law in a thrilling Wild West heist. Test your aim and wits through safe-cracking, barrages of flying barrels, and shootouts where your paddles transform into pistols to fend off deputies.

Asteroid Outpost: Survive the perils of deep space mining as you harvest Arcadium from dangerous asteroids. Repair your ship and unleash multiball chaos as you bring the vessel's critical systems back online.

Monster Manor: Explore a haunted mansion filled with eerie surprises and restless spirits. Light candles, catch ghosts and battle monstrous forces as you uncover the secrets of the mysterious manor.

