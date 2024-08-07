Posted in: Borderlands, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Brawlhalla: Vault Hunters

Brawlhalla Launches New Borderlands Crossover With Vault Hunters

Ubisoft has launched the new Brawlhalla: Vault Hunters crossover event, bringing three Borderlands characters and more to the game

Ubisoft has officially launched their latest crossover event for Brawlhalla, as players will see the arrival of three Borderlands characters in Vault Hunters. Players will have a chance to fight with three of the most iconic characters from the franchise, as you have Brawlhalla versions of Lilith, Krieg, and Tiny Tina. You'll also notice a number of new additions to the game for a short period of time as they're basically doing this as a promotion for the new film. We have more info on what you'll find from the team below and the latest trailer before you jump into the fight.

Brawlhalla: Vault Hunters

New weapon skins include the TNTina Blasters and the Hyperion Cannon, which can be equipped on all Blasters and Cannon Legends. Claptrap, a CL4P-TP unit modded with combat protocols and the ability to climb stairs, is a new Sidekick who will carry players into battle and return them to the playing field when they fall off platforms. Fans of the helpful robot can also equip the Claptrap HI-5 Avatar, or players can celebrate the whole event by equipping the Vault Hunter Logo Avatar.

Lilith, an Epic Crossover for Reno, uses her dual-wield Guileless Hellfire SMGs (Blasters) and Firehawk Orb (Orb), and her Signature Attacks use many of her Siren class abilities, including her Firehawk wings, Phasewalk, and fire-based elemental powers.

Krieg, an Epic Crossover for Barraza, uses his Buzz Axe (Axe) and Juicy Carnage Shotguns (Blasters), and he transforms into his Psycho Mutant form (inspired by his Release the Beast skill from his Psycho class).

Tiny Tina, an Epic Crossover for Scarlet, uses a Butt Stallion-inspired Rocket Lance and a Hammer inspired by her axe in Assault on Dragon Keep. Her Signature Attacks put her demolitionist skills to work, attaching her trademark explosive bunny dolls and missiles to her Weapons.

