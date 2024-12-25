Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: By Grit Alone, Crooks Peak

By Grit Alone Releases New Patch For Meta Quest

By Grit Alone has a new patch available now, giving the game a new Christmas mode to play, as well as bHaptics support for immersion

VR developer and publisher Crooks Peak has released a new patch for By Grit Alone, adding a few new items and an event. First off, the game has a Christmas mode added to the game with a new theme and other items to get you in the mood today. Meanwhile, they have also added bHaptics support for those looking for full immersion and a No Turn Locomotion option. We have more details below as the patch is now live.

Patch 3 Details

bHaptics Support : The most impactful addition in v1.3.1 is full bHaptics support for the TactSuit, TactSleeve, and TactVisor. This integration allows players to be more connected to the action – from feeling the intense explosions and more realistic gun recoil to amplifying the feeling of being trapped in a cosmic flesh dome.

: The most impactful addition in v1.3.1 is full bHaptics support for the TactSuit, TactSleeve, and TactVisor. This integration allows players to be more connected to the action – from feeling the intense explosions and more realistic gun recoil to amplifying the feeling of being trapped in a cosmic flesh dome. Xmas Mode : This feature offers a fun twist by transforming enemies and NPCs into Christmas-themed versions. While it's a lighthearted change (and definitely kills the horror vibes), it's an amusing way to enjoy some holiday spirit. Just remember, it's turned off by default and can be activated via the gameplay settings if you're in the mood for some festive cheer.

: This feature offers a fun twist by transforming enemies and NPCs into Christmas-themed versions. While it's a lighthearted change (and definitely kills the horror vibes), it's an amusing way to enjoy some holiday spirit. Just remember, it's turned off by default and can be activated via the gameplay settings if you're in the mood for some festive cheer. No Turn Locomotion Option: For those who prefer an even more immersive experience, a new "No Turn" locomotion option is now available. This setting disables the use of the thumbstick for turning, allowing players to rotate and move their body to turn in-game. Ideal for those who play standing or in a swivel chair, this feature makes the experience feel even more natural.

By Grit Alone

You're marooned alone in the Bermuda Triangle of space, filled with ancient derelicts and ravenous aliens. A linear narrative campaign with an anthology of twisted, disturbing tales to discover. Prepare for constant action as you traverse ship to infested ship; there are no loading screens, no inventory, and unlimited ammo. You will need skill and speed to rip through the ferocious swarms and get out of this corrupted hellhole in one piece.

