Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dive Into The Series' Storylines

To prepare people for the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the team have released a new video and blog detailing the story so far

Activision has released another trailer and blog for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 this morning, as they go into the story about the series up to the current game. This is basically the first of two parts where they are going to give you everything you need to know about the Black Ops franchise because not everyone has played the entire series or may be new to it. So, this handy little rundown will give you the basics of what you need to know since this spinoff started in 2010. We have a snippet of the blog below and the first video above, as the game will be released on October 25.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – The Story So Far

The covert world of Black Ops began in 1961 with the opening of Call of Duty: Black Ops. Sgt. Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Joseph Bowman are conducting "Operation 40" during the Bay of Pigs Invasion, whereby the United States supported Cuban exiles in an attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro and his communist regime. Operation 40 is off the books, its goal being the assassination of Castro in his home during the confusion of the invasion's opening salvos. The mission is successful – or so they think – until it's discovered that their target was a body double. While attempting to escape, Alex Mason is captured and delivered into the hands of the Russians (specifically, Soviet General Nikita Dragovich and Colonel Lev Kravchenko) by the real Castro. Mason is imprisoned in Vorkuta, a Russian gulag, where he meets Viktor Reznov, a Russian captain who players first met in Call of Duty: World at War.

During Mason's enforced captivity in Vorkuta, German scientist Friedrich Steiner, under orders from Dragovich, begins to brainwash Mason via the Numbers Program. The intent is to turn Mason into a sleeper agent who, upon receiving a number code, will "awaken" and complete the mission he's been brainwashed to perform: assassinate President John F. Kennedy. Reznov, however, has his own vendetta against Dragovich, Kravchenko, and Steiner, who betrayed him following the Battle of Berlin. To get revenge against these three men, Reznov also brainwashes Mason during their imprisonment with orders to hunt down and eliminate the trio.

