Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releases New Zombies Trailer

Activision revealed new details and a brand-new trailer for the epic Zombies content being added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Article Summary Activision drops a new trailer for Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, offering fresh insights into the storyline.

The Zombies content will expand on events from Black Ops Cold War, focusing on a CIA splinter group.

The story follows Requiem team battling Dark Aether and exploring the fate of key characters like Samantha Maxis.

Fans can anticipate deeper dives and gameplay experiences in upcoming Open Beta sessions for Black Ops 6.

Activision and Treyarch released a new trailer and more information for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 today, showing off the Zombies content coming to the game. The team has gone out of their way to create a new storyline that plays into the events from Black Ops Cold War, further exploring the sci-fi storyline of a zombie problem being taken care of by a secret CIA splinter group. Enjoy the trailer above and the snippet of info we have from the team's latest blog below, as it sounds like they will offer up a deeper dive into the content in the weeks to come, along with a chance to play some of it in the next Open Beta.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Zombies

After two years of battling undead outbreaks across the globe during the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War timeline, the CIA-led Requiem team finally succeeded in closing the last remaining dimensional portal, banishing its denizens back to the nightmarish hellscape known as the Dark Aether. However, the team's success came at a heavy price. Agent Samantha Maxis sacrificed herself to essentially seal this twisted dimension from the inside. Worse was to follow, as Requiem's senior staff members were unceremoniously arrested on the orders of the Project Director—finally revealed to be none other than Edward Richtofen. Taking place over half a decade later, Black Ops 6 Zombies continues the Dark Aether storyline, exploring the fortunes of key characters while also delving further into Richtofen's motivations and goals. During the intervening years, former Requiem staff—Grigori Weaver, Mackenzie "Mac" Carver, Elizabeth Grey, Oskar Strauss, and Stoney Maddox (better known by his callsign, Raptor One)—have been incarcerated at an outpost known as Terminus, a mysterious garrison located in the Philippine Sea. After being imprisoned for over five years, these characters have undergone significant mental and physical changes.

